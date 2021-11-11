NASCAR and Champion’s Week Return to Nashville

Annual postseason celebration set to honor

NASCAR Champions in the Music City during 2021 Awards

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Nov. 11, 2021) – As the 2021 season comes to an end, NASCAR prepares for a return to Nashville from Nov. 30 through Dec. 2 to host its annual Champion’s Week celebration.

The NASCAR Awards held on Dec. 2 at the Music City Center will formally crown this season’s champions, as fellow drivers, industry luminaries and celebrities descend upon the heart of downtown Nashville for the first time in two years to celebrate a memorable 2021 season.

In addition to the Cup Series Champion, NASCAR will honor the Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series champions in the largest Awards Show to date. In addition, the champions of the ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East, ARCA Menards Series West, and NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, as well as the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series national champion, have been invited to the NASCAR national series events in Nashville to celebrate their titles.

In addition to the Awards, the streets of Nashville will once again host the “Burnouts on Broadway presented by DoorDash” on Wednesday, Dec. 1 from 6:30-8:00 p.m. CT, an event where all drivers will look to leave their mark – literally – on lower Broadway under the neon-lit streets.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to return to Nashville to celebrate the champions of our sport,” said Pete Jung, SVP, Chief Marketing Officer at NASCAR. “Although we weren’t able to celebrate in person in Nashville last year, we saw the city’s energy and passion for motorsports on full display when we came to Nashville Superspeedway earlier this year. Nashville welcomed us with open arms in 2019 and we’re looking forward to another unforgettable Champion’s Week in Music City.”

The formal postseason Awards is a tradition that stretches back to 1981, when the event was held in New York City. It relocated to Las Vegas in 2009 and then called Nashville its home for the first time in 2019.

For more information on Champion’s Week, including a more detailed schedule and more, please visit www.nascar.com/championsweek

