PMH and SCCA Pro Racing Expand Partnership to Long-Term Operating Agreement

INDIANAPOLIS (November 12, 2021) – Parella Motorsports Holdings (PMH) and SCCA Pro Racing announced today that they are strengthening their current partnership through a historic 25-year partnership agreement, a highly strategic move that builds on an already strong foundation.

Under the expanded agreement, PMH will assume responsibility for promotion, operating, staffing, and commercial aspects of SCCA Pro Racing starting in 2022, while sanction and sporting oversight of the Formula 4 U.S. and Formula Regional Americas Championships and FIA International events will stay with SCCA Pro Racing.

“Bringing SCCA Pro Racing centrally under the management of PMH will serve to strengthen all of our properties,” said Tony Parella, PMH Owner and CEO. “This cornerstone agreement sets PMH up for continued success, delivering immediate improved operational and organizational strength, while maintaining agility and focus on new opportunities.”

Parella’s ability to create a strong internal culture transcends his decades of leadership across multiple industries. Optimizing the organizational impact of PMH will have an immediate and positive impact for all stakeholders, partners, staff, contractors, and fans.

“We have been partners with Tony and the PMH team supporting the Trans Am series since 2017 and they have done a great job growing and promoting the Formula 4 U.S. and Formula Regional Americas Championships this year,” said Mike Cobb, President and CEO of SCCA. “Tony and I share a lot of the same values of integrity, fairness, and professionalism. We are excited to build on this success in the future, to deliver the best racing experience possible for our combined membership, partners, and fans.”

PMH will have a booth at the Performance Racing Industry (PRI) show, Booth 7014, on December 9-11. The 2022 SpeedTour schedule kicks off on February 4-6 at Auto Club Speedway.

About Parella Motorsports Holdings: PMH is a premier motorsport holding company that includes wholly owned Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA) and Trans Am Racing Company (TARC). PMH also holds commercial rights to Formula Regional Americas Championship Powered by Honda and Formula 4 United States Championship Powered by Honda. Together with independent properties such as International GT (IGT), the PMH portfolio of racing properties combine to produce some of the largest and most diverse motorsport festivals at America’s most storied and prestigious racing venues.

About SCCA Pro Racing: SCCA Pro Racing has been at the forefront of the professional racing landscape in the United States since 1963, providing full-service organization, operational support, and sanctioning for numerous professional racing series. SCCA Pro Racing is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sports Car Club of America, Inc. – a 65,000-member organization dedicated to motorsports events and a voting member of the Automobile Competition Committee of the United States (ACCUS) – the FIA delegate for the United States.