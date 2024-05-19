NHRA AT LAS VEGAS ROUTE 66: Team Chevy Race Report

CHEVROLET IN NHRA

2024 GERBER COLLISION AND GLASS ROUTE 66 NHRA NATIONALS

ROUTE 66 DRAGWAY

JOLIET, ILLINOIS

TEAM CHEVY RACE REPORT | NOTES & QUOTES

MAY 19, 2024

JOHN FORCE RACES TO THE FINAL ROUND WITH CHEVROLET AT ROUTE 66 RACEWAY WHILE STEPHEN BELL CAPTURES THE WALLY TROPHY IN FLEXTJET FACTORY STOCK

Notes:

John Force, driver of the Peak Antifreeze and Coolant Chevrolet Camaro SS Funny Car, raced to his second final round of the season, and 268th of his 16-time championship career.

Austin Prock, driver of the Cornwell Tools Chevrolet Camaro SS Funny Car, fell to Daniel Wilkerson in Round 2 with his run of 4.109 seconds ET at 305.01 mph to Wilkerson’s 4.086 seconds ET at 314.39 mph.

Dallas Glenn, driver of the RAD Torque Chevrolet Camaro SS Pro Stock, defeated Aaron Stanfield to capture his second victory in 2024 and 10th career category win.

Stephen Bell raced to the Route 66 Raceway victory in FlexJet Factory Stock Showdown, defeating Lee Hartman in an all-Chevrolet COPO Camaro final round.

Austin Prock, driver of the Cornwell Tools Chevrolet Camaro SS Funny Car, continued to showcase his talent and ability by capturing his fourth No. 1 qualifier with his 3.907 seconds E.T. at 332.43 mph.

Entering Route 66 Raceway the Pro Stock points leader, Greg Anderson, driver of the HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro SS Pro Stock, raced his way to the GETTRX Pro Stock All-Star Callout victory Saturday, defeating Matt Hartford.

Brittany Force, driver of the PEAK Chevrolet Top Fuel dragster, faced issues during tough and tight qualifying at Route 66 Raceway, missed the field and did not qualify for the 2024 Gerber Collision and Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals.

Quotes:

BRITTANY FORCE, DRIVER OF THE PEAK CHEVROLET TOP FUEL DRAGSTER:

“This is a tough position to be in right now. We were under this tight, high-pressure situation. There’s so much on the line. We’re out here with PEAK. We want to represent them well. And this whole team, we’ve pulled together. We were up there for that run. We had no doubt that we were going to get our car down there, even if it came to the last run. We had every belief that we would get down there [to the finish line and qualify]. And we didn’t. So we have to pack up. And you know, the great thing about this team is that we will come together. I believe in these tough times; it’s preparing us for something bigger.”

AUSTIN PROCK, DRIVER OF THE CORNWELL TOOLS CHEVROLET CAMARO SS FUNNY CAR:

“We ended up having some ignition trouble. It ultimately cost us the round, but I didn’t leave as I normally do. I’m really frustrated with myself. If I would have gotten my normal .060 (reaction time), we would have turned on the win light. I have some homework to do. We’re going to go test Tuesday and sort out our ignition issues and try to come out swinging in Epping. It’s been a great season for John Force Racing and the Funny Car category; we’ve reached the final round and me and John both have wins. We have great hot rods, we just need to capitalize on it.”

JOHN FORCE, DRIVER OF THE PEAK CHEVROLET CAMARO SS FUNNY CAR:

“Yeah, it was disappointing. There was a lot to win, there always is. But you can’t win them all. Hagan’s a great racer, they do their job, we were in the hunt. We dropped some cylinders and it was over. We’re going to go to Epping and go and try and win, that’s all you can do. We need to get the car back on track. We owe it to all of our sponsors.”

Up Next:

The NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series next heads to New England Dragway for the 2024 NHRA New England Nationals May 31 to June 2, 2024. Friday qualifying airs at 7:30 p.m. ET, with Saturday’s qualifying airing at 7 p.m. ET. Sunday’s eliminations broadcast at 1 p.m. ET with Round 1, then at 7 p.m. ET for the conclusion of final rounds. All sessions from New England Dragway air with NHRA on FOX on FOX Sports 1 (FS1). Coverage streams live throughout the weekend on NHRA.tv, and is available via AppleTV, Android TV, and Roku devices.

About Chevrolet

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is now one of the world’s largest car brands. Chevrolet models include electric and fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.