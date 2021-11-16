7 Car Maintenance Tasks That Are Easy Enough To Do Yourself

Keeping up with car maintenance is one of the most effective ways to reduce your chances of being involved in a road accident. Because maintenance neglect can lead to instances of failing brakes and other dangerous situations, not maintaining your vehicles is a choice that will put you and other road users in harm’s way.

So, you must prioritize vehicle services as recommended by the manufacturer. More often than not, your car will require a full service every year, or ever 12,000 miles, whichever comes first. But full maintenance services are not the only way to keep your car in top condition; you will need to keep your vehicle clean, change the oil, replace the coolant, and keep an eye on your tires as ongoing responsibilities.

And while you will need to rely on a professional mechanic to assist with most major engine issues, full services, and other issues, some smaller tasks are straightforward enough to do on your own. Knowing how to do these DIY car maintenance tasks will save you quite a bit of money and ensure your car is always in excellent condition.

Changing The Coolant

Coolant is the liquid in the engine that prevents your vehicle from overheating. However, the liquid does not last a lifetime and needs to be replaced every 25,000 miles or four to five oil changes.

To change the coolant, you’ll need a hose, an air compressor, a 4-in-1 screwdriver, a socket, and a wrench. However, if you notice the liquid looks a bit like chocolate milk or there is rust on the tank lid, you must abandon the job and consult a mechanic as soon as possible.

Changing The Oil

Changing the oil every 3,000 to 5,000 miles is just as important as making sure oil levels are always ideal. That said, topping up the oil is a bit more straightforward than changing the oil.

You will need to put your vehicle on jacks in your garage or driveway and find the oil drain plug beneath the car. Next, put a drain pan in place and remove the plug. Once the oil has all drained out, you can replace the plug and add new oil.

When changing the oil, using the best additive for stiction will also be worth your while. This product should be used with every oil change or every third oil change for the best results. Not only will this extra step eliminate the issue of stiction, but it will also add extra lubrication to the oil system, which will benefit overall engine performance.

Replacing The Filter

While you’re waiting for every last drop of old oil to drain out, you might as well replace the filter or check its condition at the very least. The filter ensures the engine runs smoothly by improving heating and AC systems.

The filter should always look clean and free of any discoloration. If this is not the case, it’s time for a new one. However, it’s as simple as unscrewing the cap that covers the filter, sliding out the old one, and inserting the new one. What’s more, air filters are also incredibly cheap, so doing this to maintain your vehicle definitely won’t set your budget out.

Headlight Restoration

If your headlights are covered in a build-up of gunk, driving is somewhat more challenging and a lot more dangerous. Fortunately, you can restore your headlights without the help of a professional.

You can easily find a headlight restoration kit at most auto parts retailers, and they are incredibly pocket-friendly as well. While these kits are typically inexpensive, some claim that toothpaste is just as effective for headlight restoration.

Replacing Tires

Most drivers should know how to change a tire, mainly because this is a task that can save you from the unfortunate instance of finding yourself stranded on the roadside due to a flat tire.

It’s essential to always keep a spare tire in the boot, although you will also need to change your tires regularly over time. When the tire tread visibly starts to wear down, tears or bubbles in the rubber start appearing, or punctures are resulting in pressure loss, you should opt for new tires as soon as possible.

Fixing The Defroster Grid

The appearance of those unsightly streaky lines on your back windshield is a sign that you need to fix the defroster grid. The lines appear due to tiny wires heating up when the grid is turned on to clean the windshield. Although sometimes they malfunction or stop working altogether.

Fortunately, you can fix this nagging problem pretty quickly, and you can even purchase a defroster grid repair kit to help you get the job done. These repair kits are also quite affordable.

To start, you must clean the windshield and then find any breaks. You can use a voltmeter to do this. Next, you will use conductive paint to cover the breaks. There are also other ways to fix the defroster grid yourself, although the repair kits are typically practical options.

Replacing Fuses

Burnt out fuses are an exceptionally common vehicle malfunction that can happen for several reasons. And while you should take your car for a service if your fuses are burning out, you can replace a fuse easily on your own.

A blown car fuse can result in issues like lights not working or even starting problems. And because it’s as easy as identifying which fuse is clearly blown, purchasing a replacement, and inserting the new fuse where the old one was, replacing a fuse is an elementary maintenance task.

While there are several other car maintenance tasks that you can do on your own, there will be times when it’s best to have a mechanic tend to your vehicle. Some maintenance and repair jobs can be dangerous to handle on your own if you don’t have the right tools, equipment, or skills to manage the task. But with that said, knowing how to manage all the straightforward maintenance tasks on your own is exceptionally beneficial for drivers.