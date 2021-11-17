Preparing for the Nascar 2022 Season

Following the epic 2021 Nascar season with Kyle Larson being crowned as the champion, it’s time to look forward to the next Nascar season. The electricity in the air has already started to hum, and for fans of Nascar, it’s time to buckle up because 2022 will be as exciting as ever. Whether it’s through press releases, social media, or mobile apps; it’s important to begin taking the steps to get the most out of Nascar 2022 before it begins in Los Angeles in early February.

New Beginnings

When it comes to the next chapter of Nascar with fresh opportunities look no further than the recent rebranding of Roush Fenway Racing, which has now become RFK (Roush Fenway Keselowski) Racing. Along with the redesigning of their iconic no.6, the livery of the car has also been modified into a black and green behemoth representing the departure from the past, while also leaving nuggets of history within the details. Heralding their new era, RFK Racing intends to come out swinging for the rafters fielding two Nascar Cup teams for 2022. One team will be driven by Brad Keselowski himself, led by prolific crew chief Matt McCall; and the other Chris Buescher led by the powerful crew chief Scott Graves.

New Technology

With the cresting of a new season, new tech also comes along with it. Back in August, new car models were unveiled to be used in the 2022 Cup. The mainstay features include more symmetry, better safety, and allow for more aggressive driving styles without the negative effects. It’s reasonable to expect that alongside the new models and technology, the better and more interesting each race will become, and will make for an enthralling 2022 Nascar season.

New Opportunities

When it comes to mobile apps, Nascar 2022 will also be a bountiful plain of opportunity for anyone wishing to take their knowledge and research and convert it to gains via wagers. Mobile apps such as the 1xbet app are a fantastic way to dive in and learn the terminology that coincides with bets while also providing a method to wager your knowledge of Nascar. Simply keeping an eye on press releases such as both the aforementioned RFK racing and new tech coming into Nascar in 2022, you can easily begin to get an idea of who’s leading the pack and what to prepare and watch out for this coming season to win big.

New Ways to Become Involved

Nascar racing has become something we hold dear to ourselves, and connecting with the community is one of the best, if not the best ways to prepare for Nascar. Nowadays, there isn’t a better way to do it through the use of social media, community gatherings, websites and mobile apps are all excellent ways to educate yourselves and become involved within the wonderful world of Nascar communities.

New Conclusions

No single person truly knows how exciting next year’s Nascar will be, but one can make informed guesses based on all the new energy and excitement that continues to enter the scene every day. News such as the RFK Racing, new car models, and new ways to get involved such as mobile apps are only a small taste of what the next season has to offer. Whether we see another Kyle Larson championship victory, or a surprise champion sneak their way to the winner’s circle, 2022 will without a doubt be another monumental year for Nascar.