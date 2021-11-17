Single DIN vs Double DIN Car Stereo: What’s better?

The question of what car stereo is better, a single DIN or double DIN, is one that has been debated for years.

Some say that a single din provides more flexibility and can fit in more places than a double din, while others argue that the size of the screen on a double-DIN makes it ideal.

We will take an in-depth look at both options and let you decide which one is best for you!

What Do Single DIN and Double DIN Mean?

The term ‘DIN’ refers to how high the stereo is. 1-DIN means the stereo is 2 inches high while 2-DIN means the stereo is 4 inches high. However, the width and depth of the chassis of stereos are more or less the same. Stereos are generally 7-inches wide.

What’s Better Between Single DIN and Double DIN?

Single DIN car stereos are smaller and give you more flexibility with the installation process. However, not all single din head units come equipped with built-in Bluetooth or a USB port for charging phones while the ones that do tend to be pricier than double din models. This is because although they’re cheaper on average, it takes more advanced technology to fit in everything in a small chassis which increases the cost of production.

Double DIN car stereos offer larger screens because there is more room for components, but they tend to be pricier than their smaller counterparts. Many double-DIN models also come equipped with touchscreens which can add extra features that you might not find in a single-DIN model. However, it may be hard to find a double din head unit with built-in Bluetooth or a USB port for charging phones at an affordable price point.

Advantages and Disadvantages Between Single DIN and Double DIN?

As we discussed above, there are pros and cons between both types of car stereos.

Single DINs are easier to install, but the lack of features like Bluetooth and USB charging may make it not so enjoyable to have them. And if they do come with these features, you’ll be spending a lot more than a regular one.

They also tend to be smaller which removes large displays out of the equation. However, you’ll find flip-out car stereos that are single-DIN but come equipped with a large touchscreen display that flips out when you turn on the car. But the price? You’ll find those retractable models more expensive than the regular 2-DIN models.

Double DINS offer larger screens built-in, but they can be hard to find at an affordable price point. They also tend to come with touchscreens which add more features like GPS and radio presets that you might not get in a regular single din head unit.

So What’s The Bottom Line?

Overall, we believe that both options have their own pros and cons. Ultimately, it depends on the vehicle you own. If you’re looking for something with basic features like Bluetooth and USB charging at an affordable price point then go with a single din head unit. However, if you want larger screens or touchscreen options along with other advanced functionalities, choose double DIN instead.