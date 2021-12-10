DANNER LOOKING FOR WIN AT HOMETOWN PPL CENTER INDOOR RACES JANUARY 7-8

ALLENTOWN.PA’S OWN BRIGGS DANNER SEEKS HOMETOWN INDOOR AUTO RACING SERIES VICTORY IN JAN. 7-8, 2022 RETURN TO PPL CENTER FOR IRONTON GLOBAL SPONSORED EVENTS

ALLENTOWN, PA. DECEMBER 10, 2021 . . . Coming off a career season, 19-year old Briggs Danner will be seeking his first TQ (Three Quarter) Midget Indoor Auto Racing Series win in front of hometown fans inside the PPL Center Arena in downtown Allentown. PA. The Lehigh Valley Pennsylvania native will be one of the pre-race favorites for the Ironton Global sponsored events on January 7th and 8th, 2022.

Danner has enjoyed an outstanding 2021 season. The teenager won a SpeedSTR championship at the nearby Kutztown Action Track and nine wins on the USAC East Coast Sprint circuit. He ended the season with his first TQ feature win in late November outdoors at Wall Stadium.

At Wall’s prestigious Turkey Derby, Danner drove a No. 48 owned by Matt Janisch of Nazareth, PA. For the two-day event in Allenton and the two series races that follow he will drive a similar No. 48. Janisch will be competing against Danner and his own car behind the wheel of Roger Mahan’s No. 2 TQ Midget.

The Indoor Series will be restarting after the last four events dating back to March of 2020 were cancelled because of Covid-19 restrictions on fans.

“I missed running indoors last year,” Danner admitted. “It’s something I have always enjoyed doing. I think it keeps you sharp, makes you a better race car driver,” Danner offered.

After Allentown’s the series moves to Atlantic City’s Boardwalk Hall on January 28th and 29th and the New York State Fairgrounds Exposition Center in Syracuse, NY on March 11th and 12th.

All three 2022 events will be presented by BELFOR Property Restoration Services, provider of professional 24/7 residential and commercial restoration services.

Ironton Global and Ironton Telephone & Internet are the title sponsors of the Allentown event. Ironton Global, the leading international provider of cloud-based communication services, is headquartered in Coplay, PA.

Future Homes of Kunkletown, PA, a home construction company, specializing in residential, multi-family, and energy efficient buildings, has also returned as the presenting sponsor for the Saturday night card of racing.

Danner’s racing horizons will be broadening dramatically in 2022 as he has signed to drive for Sprint Car owner Mike Heffner, also of the Lehigh Valley.

To achieve his goal of hometown victory, Danner will to have to outrun the likes of Andy Jankowiak, Tonawanda, NY, defending Indoor Auto Racing Series Fueled By VP champion and Ryan Flores of Mooresville, NC the defending winner of the Indoor Series event at the PPL Center in January of 2020.

The TQ entry list is filled with other Greater Lehigh Valley, PA area drivers.

Earl Paules of Lehighton. PA, a perennial favorite who races Modifieds weekly at Mahoning Valley Speedway, is entered in a TQ sponsored in part by E. Schneider & Sons Scrap of Allentown, PA. Mike Bednar of Lehighton, PA, who drove a second TQ owned by Paulus in 2020 will be driving Mike Murray’s highly regarded No. 12 TQ Midget this year.

Kyle Lick of Lehighton, PA returns to the PPL Center driving a car owned by his father. Lick was injured this summer in a crash at Big Diamond Speedway in a USAC East Coast Wingless Sprint race. He was out of action for a month before returning late in the year.

Big Diamond Modified race winner and track champion Tim Buckwalter of Douglasville, PA will be a contender back behind the wheel of the Pippard No. 74.

Tyler Lindsay, Micro Sprint dirt track specialist at Shellhammers Speedway, riding out of Slatington, PA, will compete driving a family owned car.

Tickets for the two days of racing in Allentown are on sale now. To order online visit www.pplcenter.com. Tickets may also be purchased in person at the arena box office, open only during events hosted at the arena including Lehigh Valley Phantoms games

Additional entries are currently being accepted by the Indoor Auto Racing Series for its trio of 2022 races.

TQ Midget race cars will headline all the programs with high-speed excitement competing on speedways set up on the concrete floors of three arenas. Slingshots and Champ Karts will complete the tripleheader programs.

Bonus awards for all divisions are starting to roll in with Dan Kapuscinski Motorsports Promotions stepping up to reward the fast qualifier in the Champ Kart division at all three series with a $100 cash bonus.

The Allentown schedule calls for doors opening at 6:00 PM with racing getting underway at 7:30 PM on Friday. On Saturday, doors open and Fan Fest begins at 5 PM with racing starting at 7:00 PM sharp.

The on-track Fan Fest is available at no extra charge to ticket holders who chose the option when making their purchase. This allows access to the speedway where the cars competing will be on display for photos and drivers available for free autographs.

Series information including links for purchasing tickets, hotel rooms and racer entry forms are available on the series website: www.indoorautoracing.com.

Sponsorship opportunities remain for all Indoor Auto Racing Series races. Corporate sponsorship packages are available to fit every budget. For more information, contact Danny Sammons at danny@aarn.com or call 609-888-3618.