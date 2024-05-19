Felix Rosenqvist Qualifies Ninth for Indianapolis 500

Rosenqvist top qualifying Honda

Indianapolis, Ind. (19 May 2024) – Meyer Shank Racing (MSR) will start in the top 10 for the Indianapolis 500 for the first time since 2021, as Felix Rosenqvist (No. 60 AutoNation / SiriusXM Honda) used a four-lap average speed of 232.305 mph Sunday to claim the ninth position on the 33-car grid for next Sunday’s Indy 500 (11:00am ET, NBC, SiriusXM Ch. 218)

Rosenqvist earned his fifth top-10 qualifying result in as many races this year, and his effort today puts the Swedish driver in the top 10 at Indy for the third consecutive season. The result is the first time that an MSR car has started in the top 10 in five consecutive NTT INDYCAR SERIES races since 2020.

Sunday’s result set the grid for MSR’s three-car entry as Rosenqvist joined teammates Helio Castroneves (No. 06 Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian Cleveland-Cliffs Honda) and Tom Blomqvist (No. 66 AutoNation / Arctic Wolf Honda) who took the 20th and 25th positions respectively, marking the first time MSR has ever started three cars in an NTT INDYCAR SERIES race.

Rosenqvist had another consistent run on his midday qualifying run, starting with a lap of the 2.5-mile oval at 232.571mph, and kept the MSR machine above 232mph on three of the four laps.

The MSR drivers will have two final practice sessions available next week to prepare for the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500. Teams will have two hours of practice Monday from 1 – 3 p.m. ET, followed by the final Carb Day practice which takes place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday afternoon. Fans can follow both practices live on Peacock. NBC and Peacock will air the Indianapolis 500 live Sunday with pre-race coverage beginning at 11 a.m. SiriusXM will also host live INDYCAR Radio coverage on XM Ch. 218.

Meyer Shank Racing Driver Quotes:

Felix Rosenqvist – Starting 9th, Four-Lap Avg. Speed 232.305mph: “”P9, so we did not make the Fast Six, but I don’t think we would have made it, even with how good that run was. We definitely think we had more, that the track came back to us a bit, so we could have trimmed a bit more. But we’re super stoked to start in the top 10, hopefully we can get a top 10 finish. We’re in the game, the car has been good in race trim in practice. The AutoNation / SiriusXM team is ready and we are looking forward to race day.”