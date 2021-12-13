Wheaties Continues 100th Anniversary Celebration with Century Box Featuring the Legendary Michael Jordan

As part of the celebration, Wheaties Also Joins 23XI Racing

MINNEAPOLIS (December 13, 2021) — As part of Wheaties’ 100th anniversary, the brand is paying tribute to sports icon Michael Jordan, who will be featured on the box for a historic 19th time as part of a year-long commemorative celebration. As part of the celebration, Wheaties will partner with 23XI Racing, co-owned by Jordan and three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin, and its driver, Bubba Wallace, during the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Wheaties has forever changed what it means to be a Champion by recognizing athletes who are not only the best at their sports, but those who have broken barriers and made significant contributions to the world at large.

Throughout his career, Jordan shattered records during his time in the NBA, created the emblematic Jordan brand, uplifted charities and nonprofits, influenced sports culture and most recently, formed 23XI Racing. As the embodiment of the Wheaties Champion, Jordan will be recognized on two limited-edition, 100th anniversary boxes: an iconic orange box available now at retailers, and a new collector’s Gold Foil box that debuts on December 14, 2021. The Wheaties Champion first appeared on the Wheaties box in 1988 and continues to inspire future champions.

“A modern-day legend and inspiration for champions of all ages, Michael Jordan is an incredible athlete, humanitarian and entrepreneur,” said Kathy Dixon, senior brand experience manager for Wheaties. “We are so proud to launch the next box in our anniversary series honoring one of the greatest sports stars and most-decorated Wheaties athlete in history.”

Adding to his legendary career, Jordan made history in 2020 when 23XI Racing was formed, as Jordan became the first Black majority owner of a full-time race team in NASCAR’s premier series in nearly 50 years. History was made again on October 4, 2021, when Wallace won his first-career Cup Series race making Wallace the first African American to win a NASCAR Cup Series race since 1963.

“To be able to honor MJ as part of the Wheaties 100th anniversary celebration and have Wheaties join the 23XI Racing family is special for our team,” said Wallace. “When you think of greatness, you think of Michael Jordan and his drive for excellence both on and off the court. His competitive nature and determination motivate me in my career every day. It is an honor of a lifetime to drive for MJ and rep the No. 23, a number that is such a big part of his legacy.”

Wallace will join in the Wheaties 100th anniversary celebration on Tuesday, December 14, to deliver the newly minted ‘Michael Jordan Gold Foil Wheaties box’ to a handful of Jordan superfans, fellow athletes and friends. Wallace will be easy to spot en route in Charlotte, North Carolina, behind the wheel of a replica Wheaties-branded Toyota Camry.

The No. 23 Wheaties Toyota Camry TRD takes to the track on Sunday, February 27, 2022, at Auto Club Speedway.

Fans of collectables can get in on the action and purchase the Michael Jordan Gold Foil Box for $25.00 each on www.Shop.Wheaties.com starting at noon EST on Tuesday, December 14. For fans who are unable to get their hands on the Gold Foil box, the limited-edition Michael Jordan Wheaties Century Box is available at national grocery retailers now for a SRP of $4.99.

Wheaties fans can expect to see other instantly recognizable athletes who have previously graced the iconic orange box through the Century Box Series – giving a nod to champions past and present.

About Century Box Series

Earlier this year, Wheaties announced the Century Box Series celebrating 100 years of the iconic brand, bringing back the most legendary past cover athletes of our time. The series kicked off with none other than ‘The Greatest’, Muhammad Ali, commemorating the late boxer’s achievements in and out of the ring.

To celebrate the centennial, Wheaties is looking back at its most iconic covers, paying homage to the athletes that continue to inspire future generations. For this momentous celebration, Wheaties is honoring trailblazing sports icons and their stories of accomplishments on and off the court. The athletes featured in the commemorative series are those who transcend sports and decades as the brand looks to its next 100 years.

About Wheaties

Wheaties is an iconic brand that has been a part of American culture for 100 years. In 1934, Wheaties honored Lou Gehrig as their first cover athlete and has celebrated champions on their iconic orange cereal boxes ever since. Some of the greatest athletes in history have been honored on Wheaties boxes. The team behind “The Breakfast of Champions” have redefined what it means to be a Champion and to champion, reserving their cover for athletes who are using their sports platform for something greater. Wheaties believes the world needs more champions who champion. To view more about Wheaties, or shop for products, visit www.wheaties.com.

About 23XI Racing

23XI Racing – pronounced twenty-three eleven – was founded by NBA legend Michael Jordan and three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin in 2020. With rising NASCAR star Bubba Wallace selected to drive the No. 23 Toyota Camry TRD, the team made its NASCAR Cup Series debut in the 2021 Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Wallace made history on October 4, 2021, when he captured his first career Cup Series win, becoming just the second African American to win in the Cup Series, and earning 23XI Racing its first-ever victory. 23XI Racing will expand to a two-car organization in 2022 with Cup Series Champion Kurt Busch driving the No. 45 Toyota Camry TRD.