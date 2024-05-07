Layne Riggs Pays Homage to Father in Darlington Throwback Scheme

Infinity Communications Group Ford F-150 Features 2000’s Look

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (May 7, 2024) – Layne Riggs will honor his family’s rich racing heritage at the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway with his throwback paint scheme.

The No. 38 Infinity Communications Group Ford F-150 will pay homage to Riggs’ father, Scott, who raced the featured scheme during the 2000 season for Impact Motorsports. In his limited schedule that year, Scott Riggs had seven top-10s in 15 starts, including a 5th-place finish at Richmond (V.A.) Raceway.

“It’s really cool to go [to Darlington] and pay homage to my dad,” Riggs said. “I’ve raced some of his schemes in the past, but this one is really cool because it was his first full time opportunity at the national level, and this is my first full time opportunity at the national level.”

“Darlington is a pretty gnarly track from what I’ve seen, I’m excited to get on it. It’s going to be a tough race, but it brings me back to my roots in tire management and old school racing.”

In addition to the scheme, Riggs will be carrying the Orange County Speedway track logo on the name rail, his hometown track.

“It’s surreal to me to be watching Layne in the truck series at the same tracks I’ve raced in this scheme,” Scott Riggs said. “The paint scheme is older than Layne. It means a lot to have Infinity Communications Group support this scheme and let me relive those memories while also supporting my son.”

Riggs will race Friday night at the Darlington Raceway with track activity starting with practice and qualifying at 3:00 pm ET. The 147-lap event will take place that evening at 7:30 pm ET.

