7 Truck Maintenance Tips to Check Before a Long Drive

Trucks are like mules. They can drive on rough roads, carry heavy loads and travel long distances. They do all the hard work that most vehicles can’t withstand and are more durable.

Despite all that, trucks are machines too. And like any other machine, they do wear and tear. Regular maintenance, service, and general care are essential for better performance.

When your truck is performing at very its best, it will reduce the risk of a breakdown, it will save fuel, and most importantly of all, it extends your truck’s life. It also saves you a lot of time and money that you would have; otherwise, spent on unplanned repairs.

This article is to highlight a few ideas on maintaining your truck for your long drive.

Check Your Brakes

The one thing you do not want to encounter during your road trip is a brake failure. It is a common cause of accidents and often leads to vehicle damage, injuries, and lawsuits.

To avoid all that, make sure you service your brakes regularly. How often you need to do it will vary depending on your driving habits. But to be safe, it is always advisable to inspect and maintain them every time you change your oil.

Also, feel and listen to your brakes as you drive. Are there any noises? Are the brakes too hard, or are they too loose?

If you feel or hear anything unusual, you need to take your truck to a professional.

Test Your Engine

The engine keeps your truck on the road; it is also the one that can take it off the road. Look out for signs of engine problems and deal with them to keep your truck on the road. These include a decrease in power, loss of oil pressure, or excessive smoking.

Also, have your maintenance provider perform regular compression tests to determine how long your engine will last.

Remember, every truck is different, and the level of expertise may vary. When searching for a maintenance provider, be sure to choose the one that best suits your needs. If yours is a box truck, then focus on finding the most reliable and experienced box truck repair and maintenance service provider available.

Inspect Your Electrical System

Modern trucks rely more on electrical systems to keep their engines running. These vehicles have many sensors and wires to communicate with the computer to keep their engine system working. For your own good, make sure to schedule regular inspection and maintenance on your electrical system.

Keep Your Truck’s Body in Good Condition

Body corrosion is one of the top reasons some trucks retire earlier than others. Chemicals are a common cause of rust. If you drive on roads that have to get treated for ice and snow, high chances are you will have to deal with a corroded truck at some point.

Unfortunately, it is not really possible to prevent rust; you can only slow it down. To do so, you will need to follow the following tips;

Paint your truck’s body regularly to ensure that there are no chips and scratches

Wash your truck regularly, preferably after every 10 Days

Wash your car immediately after rain, snow, or sleet

Lubricate your door locks to protect them from moisture

Check Fluid Levels

Vehicles rely on fluids such as engine oil, brake, coolant, power steering, transmission, and others to operate. These fluids must be at the correct levels to avoid problems and keep the truck working as it should.

Luckily checking the fluid levels is easy and only takes a few minutes. If you notice a decrease in the fluid levels between inspections, it is an indication that you have a leak or a consumption problem. Fix it before it becomes worse.

Change Fluids

Apart from checking the levels, you also have to change the fluids regularly.

Fluids do not last forever. They get contaminated and expire, which means they are no longer safe to use.

Some fluids are fast to expire, others may take longer. That means you will have to change some fluids more frequently than others. But in general, how often you change your fluids will depend on;

The mileage

Your type of driving, I.e., whether you drive on a highway, city traffic, or on dusty roads

The weight you carry on your truck

Check the Condition of Your Tires and the Pressure

Inspect all your tires including the spare tire, if you have one. Look for any wear and tear like punctures, sidewall bulges, or gouges. Be sure to fix such issues on your tires before you embark on your drive.

Also, check the tire pressure and ensure the proper pressure levels. Your tires are your truck’s contact with the road; you want them inflated well to avoid unnecessary wear and to improve fuel economy. Well-inflated tires also help by providing maximum traction, braking, and maintaining your load-carrying ability.

Every truck requires a different amount of pressure depending on the model; find out yours from your car owner’s manual.

Conclusion

Regular maintenance will not prevent your truck from getting old, but it will help slow down the process. It will ensure that it is in good condition at all times and keep it on the road longer.

There are so many maintenance providers available, not all are reliable. To reap the most benefits, first, you need to know and understand what your truck needs. Then do your research and take your time to identify someone who has your best interests at heart.