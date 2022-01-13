Laps for Charity gives fans a chance to drive around the all-new Atlanta Motor Speedway

HAMPTON, Ga. (Jan. 13, 2022) – For the first time since Atlanta Motor Speedway’s repave and reconfiguration, race fans are invited to drive their own cars on the track’s steeper high banks.

The opportunity will come during Laps For Charity, hosted by Speedway Children’s Charities Atlanta. During the event participants will take laps around Atlanta Motor Speedway’s revamped 1.54-mile oval on Friday, January 28. The event is the first opportunity for fans to drive on the reconfigured speedway, which is all-new for the 2022 season. Proceeds benefit SCC Atlanta’s mission to help local children in need.

With a donation of $60 per vehicle, participants will get to drive their personal vehicle onto the new 28-degree banked turns and make three laps around the same track NASCAR’s stars will race on later this year.

Participants will receive a Certificate of Completion recognizing them for being among the first to drive on the new track, as well as a link to download pictures from their experience. A limited number of VIP laps offering a solo, continuous five-lap experience on the track, are also available for $150.

VIP track drives will be held from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. with general laps running from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 28. Drivers will be required to complete a waiver and present it upon arrival. Seatbelts must be worn by all participants. Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the event online at www.speedwaycharities.org/events/atlanta/laps-for-charity/.

Attendees will access the event by entering the infield through the main tunnel located off Speedway Blvd. Participants will then follow signage to check-in.

To learn more about Laps for Charity and the newly revamped Atlanta Motor Speedway go to www.AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com.

About Speedway Children’s Charities

The mission of Speedway Children’s Charities remains true to the ideals it was founded upon in 1982: To care for children in educational, financial, social and medical need in order to help them lead productive lives. SCC provides funding for hundreds of nonprofit organizations throughout the nation that meet the direct needs of children. Our vision is that every child has the same opportunities no matter what obstacle they are facing.

