Christian Rose Kicks Off 2022 Season With Double Effort in Sunshine State

NEW SMYRNA, Fla: Christian Rose is still a relatively new name on the ARCA Menards Series scene, but the driver of the No. 42 West Virginia Tourism Chevrolet for Cook Racing Technologies (CRT) is focused on building himself into a household name throughout the 2022 season.

Rose, a former Division 1 baseball player for the University of Maryland Eastern Shore has traded the glove and bat in for a steering wheel and helmet and sets his sight on making noise on the race track in a diverse 2022 schedule that will include competition in the premier ARCA Menards Series and the regional touring ARCA Menards Series East.

Despite just four years of experience as a driver, Rose has captivated an audience for his ability to quickly dial in his race car and backup his intuition with his race craft on the track which included producing two top-10 finishes in his only two starts in the ARCA Menards Series West division last year at the Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway Bullring and All American (Calif.) Speedway respectively.

With some confidence on his side, Rose will kick off his 2022 season with a double dose of action this week at New Smyrna (Fla.) Speedway and Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.

“I’m really excited about 2022,” said Rose. “This is the year where I am focused on taking all my experience and applying it into results for West Virginia Tourism and Cook Racing Technologies. I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity that will allow me to race on a larger scale – but I must perform.

“Opportunities like this are truly once in a lifetime and I am taking the necessary steps that I know of to capitalize on the opportunity and prepare for the long term when it comes to my racing career.”

Before shifting his attention to the ARCA Menards Series West last year, Rose spent 2019 and 2020 competing in Late Models which included a large dose of action at New Smyrna which gives the Martinsburg, W.V. native a positive outlook on Tuesday’s Race to Stop Suicide 200 presented by Place of Hope.

“I’ve been hungry to get to New Smyrna because I have turned so many laps there,” added Rose. “I spent a lot of time racing there on a weekly basis a couple of years ago, so I feel like that experience and knowing the fundamentals of the track will put us in a good position to start the week off on a good note.

“Hopefully, we’ll find ourselves in a place to contend for a top-five finish on Tuesday and then turn our attention to Daytona.”

Saturday afternoon’s Lucas Oil 200 driven by General Tire will be Rose’s inaugural debut in the premier ARCA Menards Series. In January, Rose boasted a time inside the top-five on the second day of preseason testing giving him the confidence that his superspeedway debut has the potential to be memorable.

“Daytona is such a huge blessing, you really don’t understand,” he said. “Our preseason test went really well and Bruce (Cook) and the team went through our No. 42 West Virginia Tourism Chevrolet with a fine-tooth comb to make sure we can unload for practice on Thursday afternoon in a good place.

“Daytona is going to be the biggest learning experience of my career but it is a challenge I am ready to conquer and ready to conquer it well. If we can keep ourselves out of trouble and be in a place for a top-10 finish on Saturday afternoon, then I feel like we can put an exclamation point on the weekend!”

In 2022, Rose will also continue to strengthen a relationship with the West Virginia Department of Tourism.

The West Virginia Department of Tourism promotes West Virginia as a leading four-season travel destination and top state to live, work and retire.

Known as the Mountain State, West Virginia is one of the most scenic states in the United States and home to thousands of acres of parks and public lands, including America’s newest national park and 45 state parks and forests. In addition to its majestic mountains and rolling hills, West Virginia is full of rich historic sites, enchanting art galleries, charming towns and an immense sense of belonging found only in its heaven-like landscapes.

In West Virginia, let country roads lead you far away from everything. And a little closer to heaven.

“My relationship with the West Virginia Department of Tourism is everything to me,” added Rose.

“Without them, I would not be able to race at New Smyrna or Daytona. It is my goal throughout the year to spread the mission of everything the West Virginia Department of Tourism means.

“It is going to be a fun year.”

Bruce Cook, owner of Cook Racing Technologies and crew chief of both Rose’s entries this week is excited to have the 26-year-old Rose back in his corner for another year of learning, racing and chasing checkered flags.

“Without a doubt, Christian is going to impress people this season,” sounded Cook. “He has really flown under the radar the last year and a half, but I think he is going to be in a position to explode on the track when it comes to his consistency and results.

“I feel like he is definitely capable of winning races and if everything goes our way on a particular race weekend, there isn’t a reason why we should be in a position to challenge for several wins this year. I cannot thank the West Virginia Department of Tourism and the rest of Christian’s partners for their trust and faith in my race team with a talented driver aboard.

“I cannot wait to get the season going on Tuesday night.”

A detailed schedule for Rose will be announced at a later date.

For more on Christian Rose, please like him on Facebook (Christian Rose Racing) or follow him on Instagram (@christianroseracing) and Twitter (@CRoseRacing).

The Race to Stop Suicide 200 presented by Place of Hope (200 laps | 100 miles) is the first of seven races on the 2022 ARCA Menards Series East schedule. Practice begins for the one-day show on Tuesday, February 15 from 3:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. The results of practice will dictate the starting grid for the season-opening race. The event will take the green flag just after 7:30 p.m. with live television coverage on FloRacing and taped delay coverage on the USA Network.

The Lucas Oil 200 driven by General Tire (80 laps | 200 miles) is the first of 20 races on the 2022 ARCA Menards Series schedule. Practice begins Thurs., Feb. 17 with a fifty-minute session from 4:05 p.m. – 4:55 p.m. Group qualifying is set for Fri., Feb. 18 at 1:30 p.m. The season-opener for the 70th consecutive ARCA season is set the following afternoon on Feb. 19 to take the green flag shortly after 1:30 p.m. The event will be televised live on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) with the Motor Racing Network (MRN) handling the radio waves. ARCARacing.com will also stream live timing and scoring throughout the entire weekend festivities.

About The West Virginia Department of Tourism:

The West Virginia Department of Tourism promotes West Virginia as a leading four-season travel destination and top state to live, work and retire.

Known as the Mountain State, West Virginia is one of the most scenic states in the United States and home to thousands of acres of parks and public lands, including America’s newest national park and 45 state parks and forests.

In addition to its majestic mountains and rolling hills, West Virginia is full of rich historic sites, enchanting art galleries, charming towns and an immense sense of belonging found only in its heaven-like landscapes.