Toyota Racing – Weekly Preview – 02.15.22

This Week in Motorsports: February 14-21, 2022

· NCS/NXS/NCWTS/ARCA: Daytona International Speedway – February 17-20

· ARCA EAST: New Smyrna Speedway – February 15

· NHRA: Auto Club Raceway of Pomona – February 20

PLANO, Texas (February 15, 2022) – Five series kickoff the 2022 NASCAR season this weekend in Florida, including the NASCAR Cup Series’ biggest race of the year – the Daytona 500. Across the country, the all-new Toyota GR Supra Funny Car is part of an exciting season opener for the NHRA in Pomona, California.

NASCAR National Series – NCS| NXS| NCWTS

Hamlin looks to add to incredible Daytona 500 success… Denny Hamlin continues to be one to watch in The Great American Race. Hamlin, a three-time Daytona 500 winner, nearly claimed his third consecutive victory in the race one year ago. The Virginia-native led a race-high 98 laps (of 200) and finished fifth.

Welcome Kurt Busch… Former Cup Series champion Kurt Busch joins 23XI Racing this season, running for another title in an all-new Toyota Camry TRD in 2022. The 2004 Cup Champion has amassed 33 career wins and is won the Daytona 500 in 2017.

Busch, Truex looking for their first… Toyota Cup Series champions Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. are both looking for their first Daytona 500 victories this weekend. Both have been close in prior years. Truex came up just one spot short to now teammate Hamlin in 2016 in the closest finish in Daytona 500 history, while Busch was the third-place finisher in the same race. Busch is coming off a successful run in The Clash, where he won the pole and finished second.

100 races for the Supra… The Toyota GR Supra will be competing in its 100th Xfinity Series event this weekend in Daytona. Current Toyota Cup Series driver Christopher Bell won the first race for the Supra body at Atlanta Motor Speedway in February 2019 – part of 33 wins for the Supra in the Xfinity Series. Former Toyota driver Daniel Hemric won the first title for the Supra last fall in Phoenix.

Dollar’s debut… Drew Dollar has a big opportunity in his Xfinity Series debut as he is aboard the successful No. 18 Toyota GR Supra for Joe Gibbs Racing. Dollar was impressive in his Daytona Truck Series debut one season ago, coming home with a top-10 finish. The Georgia-native also has a superspeedway victory in ARCA Menards Series competition at Talladega Superspeedway.

SHR goes with two… In its second season of full-time competition, Sam Hunt Racing is bringing two GR Supras to the season opener at Daytona. The team, which impressed last season with a top-10 finish at Daytona with Brandon Gdovic, will go with two veterans, including Jeffery Earnhardt and Ryan Truex.

Toyota Tundra TRD Pro makes its debut… Toyota will debut the all-new Toyota Tundra TRD Pro this weekend. Toyota’s four teams in the Truck Series – Halmar Friesen Racing, Hattori Racing Enterprises, Kyle Busch Motorsports and ThorSport Racing – will run Tundras that closely resemble the all-new production 2022 Toyota Tundra which will serve as the official pace vehicle for Friday’s Truck Series race.

Reigning Champion looking to add another Daytona win … Ben Rhodes looks to kick off his title defense in fine fashion with his second consecutive victory in the Daytona Truck Series race. That win was part of a season sweep at Daytona for Rhodes. His road course win in February was Toyota’s 200th victory in the Truck Series

Heim ready for rookie run… Corey Heim, the reigning ARCA winner at Daytona, will get an opportunity to defend that title on Saturday, but first his focus will be the Friday evening Truck Series event. Heim will run 15-races for Kyle Busch Motorsports as he looks to compete for Rookie of the Year honors.

NASCAR Regional Series – ARCA | ARCA East

Breidinger prepares for title push… Toyota’s lone full-time driver in the ARCA Menards Series this season, Toni Breidinger, looks for a strong start to her first full-time campaign with Venturini Motorsports. Breidinger ran a limited schedule for the Toyota-powered team in 2021, scoring top-10 finishes in Winchester, Indiana and Springfield, Ohio.

Smith looking for redemption… Toyota Racing Development driver Sammy Smith is ready to return to New Smyrna Speedway looking for redemption. Last season’s champion came so close to his first career win at the race last season, finishing second after leading 78 (of 187) laps in a door-to-door finish.

NHRA – Top Fuel | Funny Car

Toyota launches new Toyota Gazoo Racing North America platform… Toyota is launching the new Toyota Gazoo Racing North America (TGRNA) platform in NHRA, Formula DRIFT and GT4 competition beginning with the 2022 season. Fans will see a new TGRNA branded display area at several events on the NHRA schedule, including the season-opening event at Pomona, California this weekend.

Toyota GR Supra Funny Car makes its debut… Toyota’s two Funny Car teams will have a new body to compete in for the first time in over a decade. Years of development have led to the all-new Toyota GR Supra Funny Car, which will see 2018 Funny Car champion J.R. Todd and former U.S. Nationals winner Alexis DeJoria behind the wheel.

Toyota welcomes new teams to Team Toyota… Toyota will expand its footprint in the NHRA space with the addition of three new drivers: Billy and Steve Torrence and Justin Ashley. Steve Torrence, Top Fuel’s reigning champion, and Ashley, the 2020 Rookie of the Year, while Billy Torrence will run a limited schedule. They join Toyota’s longtime drivers – Antron Brown (AB Motorsports), DeJoria (DC Motorsports), and Kalitta Motorsports’ three-driver team of Doug Kalitta, Shawn Langdon and Todd in the NHRA ranks.

