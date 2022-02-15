Petty GMS Event Preview: Daytona 500

Ty Dillon, No. 42 Black Rifle Coffee Company Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Dillon at Daytona International Speedway:

Dillon has competed in 10 NASCAR Cup Series events at the historic Daytona International Speedway, posting three top-six results. The 29-year-old’s highest finish of fourth came in the July 2019 event. Dillon also has 10 NASCAR Xfinity Series, three NASCAR Truck Series, and one ARCA Menards Series races to his resume.

Coffee Up: Black Rifle Coffee Company (BRCC) will serve as primary partner on Dillon’s Chevrolet Camaro for the Daytona 500. BRCC made their partnership debut two weeks ago at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and will be adorning the No. 42 multiple times throughout the 2022 Cup Series season.

Newest Member of No. 42 Team: Crew chief Jerame Donley and his wife, Jenna, welcomed their first child, Ryder Thomas, into the world on Friday, February 11.

Top of the Box Debut: After missing the Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum due to the impending arrival of his son, Donley will make his NASCAR crew chief debut this Sunday at Daytona International Speedway. Donley, who has engineer and mechanic experience at the Cup Series level, was named crew chief of the No. 42 in November 2021.

From the Drivers Seat: “Any driver can go into Daytona and have a shot at winning the race. In my younger days, I looked at it as a luck race, that you just have to let it play out and miss the big one. And while that is somewhat true, I’ve had success over the past few years by trying to take a more cerebral approach and really setting up the race. It’s truly a high-speed chess match of positioning yourself in a spot to where you can take advantage of the crashes and be there at the end. It doesn’t really matter where you are at the middle portion of the race; you have to be in position at the end of the race for a chance to win.”

Erik Jones, No. 43 FOCUSfactor Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Jones at Daytona International Speedway:

Jones has competed in 10 NASCAR Cup Series regular season races at Daytona International Speedway, earning one win, two top-five, and three top-10 finishes. Jones’s victory at the World Center of Racing came in July 2018. In addition, the 25-year-old has six NASCAR Xfinity Series and one NASCAR Truck Series events under his belt.

Daytona Winner: Jones is looking to continue his success on the high banks of Daytona. The Michigan native has collected two checkered flags at the Florida superspeedway – one points-paying event in 2018 and one exhibition race in 2020.

Focusing Forward: FOCUSfactor will serve as primary partner on Jones’s Chevrolet Camaro for the Daytona 500. The No. 43 machine will sport FOCUSfactor’s blue and green colors for a total of 26 races during the 2022 Cup Series season.

Cup Series Debut: Crew chief Dave Elenz will make his Cup Series regular season debut this Sunday at Daytona International Speedway. Elenz, a veteran crew chief in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, collected 15 victories during his seven years on top of the box at JR Motorsports.

From the Drivers Seat: “Once you’ve won at Daytona, like I have in the summer race, you know you can do it and you have the confidence that you can get the job done there. Everyone wants to win the Daytona 500 though. It’s a race that ranks up there with every other milestone race in motorsports. I have the confidence, but it will be different this season with the new car. We aren’t sure how this car is going to race, draft, or what it’s going to do in certain situations. It will be a blank notebook for a lot of guys, including myself and our Petty GMS team, but it’s still a stock car at Daytona so there will be things you can apply.”

