NASCAR Finalizes International Broadcast Rights Agreements with Fox Sports Mexico and Bandeirantes to Bring National Series Races to Latin America

NASCAR racing is broadcast in over 190 Countries & Territories

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Feb. 18, 2022) – NASCAR today announced broadcast rights agreements with Fox Sports Mexico and Bandeirantes to ensure that NASCAR races will be available to race fans across all of Latin America. Both agreements run through 2024, and include all three national series, the NASCAR Mexico Series, and sister properties IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship, IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge, and American Flat Track.

FOX Sports Mexico, a long-time NASCAR partner, carries a wide variety of sporting events and sports talk shows across Mexico. A subsidiary of Grupo Multimedia Lauman, Fox Sports Mexico will broadcast all NASCAR Cup Series races beginning this weekend at the 64th running of the Daytona 500. NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, NASCAR Mexico races, and all associated practice and qualifying sessions will also be available all season.

Bandeirantes will carry all NASCAR Cup Series events and associated practice and qualifying sessions on BandSports, their all-sports cable network that launched in 2002. The network will also air select NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Trucks Series events throughout the season

“Fox Sports Mexico and Bandeirantes are first-class operations with robust sports offerings, particularly in the motorsports space and we are excited to partner with them both to best serve NASCAR fans across the region,” said Nick Skipper, NASCAR managing director, media strategy.

NASCAR, along with agency partner IMG, has made NASCAR racing available to over 190 countries and territories. Races are broadcast in over 25 languages and reach over 600 million households to start 2022. Live NASCAR races can be seen in some of the largest countries in the world, including China, Brazil and Russia. Additionally, live broadcast coverage reaches key markets across the Americas and Europe, such as Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy and Spain.

In addition to best-in-class partners around the world, NASCAR racing is available via NASCAR’s Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) offering, NASCAR Trackpass. Beyondlive racing, the NASCAR International Production group also delivers nearly 200 hours of on-demand content to partners annually.

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 16 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR consists of three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series™), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour), one local grassroots series (NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series) and three international series (NASCAR Pinty’s Series, NASCAR Peak Mexico Series, NASCAR Whelen Euro Series). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in eight cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races in more than 30 U.S. states, Canada, Mexico and Europe. For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat (‘NASCAR’).