Malco Automotive Becomes the Official Detailing Products of Live Fast Motorsports

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (February 18, 2022): Live Fast Motorsports (LFM) and Malco Products, Inc. announced today that Malco Automotive Products is now titled the “Official Detailing Products of Live Fast Motorsports.” The two companies hope their strategic partnership will illustrate the crucial relationship of admiration and proper care that is required for the longevity of automotive vehicles.

The agreement combines professional stock car racing and quality automotive and specialty cleaning products. Malco Products, Inc. was founded in 1953 in Barberton, Ohio by Murray Glauberman. Today, the company has grown into a global manufacturing company while still being owned and operated by the same family. The company has three world-class production facilities in northeast Ohio, producing multiple lines of specialty chemical products for the automotive, marine, recreational vehicle, and consumer products markets and serving over 70 countries.

“Malco is excited to enter their second year of partnership with Live Fast Motorsports,” said Corporate Communications Manager, Lauren Osina. “We are thrilled to continue to work with Live Fast Motorsports showcasing the great value and outstanding performance that our cleaning and detailing products offer. We are flattered that this professional NASCAR Cup team trusts our products to carry their prized car to the finish line all-season long.”

The Malco Automotive brand of professional-grade automotive detailing, paint correction, and auto service solutions is a leading brand for professional detailers and has recently expanded into the enthusiast automotive aftermarket. Live Fast Motorsport fans will be provided with tutorials, before-and-after demonstrations, testimonials, and giveaways of Malco Automotive Products.

“I have had the honor of working with Malco Products since 2008,” said co-founder of Live Fast Motorsports, Matt Tifft. “Malco’s products, employees and brand have always displayed great value over the years. When it comes to racing, it’s imperative to have a high quality and reliable partner- that’s why Malco Automotive Products have been the perfect sponsor fit for our brand.”

Live Fast Motorsports and Malco Products, Inc. are excited to see where this second-year partnership leads and eager to better serve their fans and customers.

For more information about Malco Products, Inc. please visit https://www.malcopro.com

About Malco Products, Inc.…

Malco Products, Inc. is a global manufacturer of professional-grade finishing and detailing products for the automotive, marine, and commercial vehicle markets. Malco is also a supplier of consumer specialty cleaning products that families have trusted for generations. For more than 65 years, Malco Products has been providing high-quality products to customers around the globe. Headquartered in Barberton, Ohio, the company services customers in more than 70 countries through a network of local distribution partners and e-commerce sales platforms. Malco operates three manufacturing facilities and has more than 350 employees.

About Live Fast Motorsports…

Live Fast Motorsports is a single-car Ford Mustang team based in Mooresville, NC., competing in the NASCAR Cup Series under the No. 78. The team is co-owned by B.J. McLeod and Matt Tifft. McLeod also serves as the team’s driver. B.J.’s wife, Jessica McLeod, is named the company’s CEO.