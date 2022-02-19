Dean Thompson – NextEra Energy 250 Race Recap

Race Recap | NextEra Energy 250 | Daytona International Speedway

Team: No. 40 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Dean Thompson

Start: 17th

Finish: 36th

Driver Point Standings: 34th

Owner Point Standings: 36th

Thompson and the No. 40 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado started in the front half of the field Friday night, but following a scheduled pit stop on lap 23, Thompson made contact with Corey Heim on pit road that resulted in nose damage. The No. 40 team was able to get Thompson back on track, but a tire rub from the damage caused a flat left front tire on the backstretch that ultimately ended the rookie’s 2022 season debut.

Thompson on his season debut at Daytona: “Tough luck tonight for our No. 40 Worldwide Express team. That’s the nature of Daytona, though – you can do nothing wrong and still get collected. It’s unfortunate, but I can’t thank everyone at Worldwide Express, GlobalTranz, Unishippers, and Thompson Pipe Group for the support and opportunity to race at Daytona.”

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2022, Niece Motorsports enters its seventh season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

About Worldwide Express

Worldwide Express, LLC, is a full-service, non-asset-based logistics provider offering access to industry-leading small package, truckload and less-than-truckload shipping solutions and managed transportation services. The family of brands, comprised of Worldwide Express, GlobalTranz and Unishippers, serve more than 120,000 customers spanning from small and mid-size businesses to larger enterprises, with unmatched carrier options and strategic guidance for their supply chains. With an annual systemwide revenue approaching $4 billion, the company is the second-largest privately held freight brokerage and largest non-retail UPS® Authorized Reseller in the country. Through a selective portfolio of 65+ LTL and tens of thousands of truckload carriers, and powered by proprietary technology, clients benefit from an award-winning, relationship-backed approach to solving their shipping needs. To learn more about the brands, please visit www.wwex.com, www.globaltranz.com and www.unishippers.com.