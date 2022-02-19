Lawless Alan – NextEra Energy 250 Race Recap

Race Recap | NextEra Energy 250 | Daytona International Speedway

Team: No. 45 AUTOParkit Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Lawless Alan

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @lawlessalan25

Start: 10th

Finish: 25th

Driver Point Standings: 27th

Owner Point Standings: 29th

Race Rundown – No. 45 AUTOParkit Chevrolet Silverado

After qualifying in the top-10 in his season debut, Alan and the No. 45 team suffered an early setback in the opening laps as the Sunoco Rookie of the Year Contender was brought to pit road for an unscheduled stop for a potential issue. Alan battled back to receive the free pass at the conclusion of stage two to get back on the lead lap. After linking up in the draft with Niece Motorsports teammates Carson Hocevar and Kris Wright, Alan made his way to the lead pack with four to go using the high line before he was collected in a 12-truck incident coming to the white flag. The No. 45 made several stops for repairs prior to overtime, but had to settle for a 25th-place finish making Alan the highest-finishing rookie in the NextEra Energy 250.

Alan on his season debut at Daytona: “It was a tough race here in Daytona. We had a really fast AUTOParkit Chevrolet Silverado and just got caught at the wrong place at the wrong time. I’m really proud of the effort our Niece Motorsports team put in this weekend.”

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2022, Niece Motorsports enters its seventh season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport. www.niecemotorsports.com

About AUTOParkit:

AUTOParkit™ designs, manufactures, and constructs fully automated parking systems for new and existing buildings. AUTOParkit system structural steel and modular design can provide double the capacity of a traditional parking garage, providing up to 17 LEED points and drastically reducing construction time. AUTOParkit automated systems are 40 percent less expensive to operate, safer for the user and reduces carbon emissions associated with parking by more than 80 percent. AUTOParkit’s charging pallets provided by AUTOChargit, are a fast and convenient way of charging EVs and Hybrids. AUTOChargit’s patented technology allows for shuffling charged vehicles cutting infrastructure costs by up to 80 percent.

For more information on AUTOParkit, visit www.autoparkit.com