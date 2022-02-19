WWE Superstar Big E To Serve as Honorary Pace Car Driver for Sunday’s 64th Annual DAYTONA 500

Will Lead the Field to Green Flag in Toyota Camry; The Great American Race is Set for a 2:30 p.m. ET Start and Will Showcase NASCAR’s New ‘Next Gen’ Car

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Feb. 18, 2022) – Big E, one of WWE’s most versatile Superstars, has been named the Honorary Pace Car Driver for the 64th DAYTONA 500 this Sunday, Feb. 20.

Big E will pilot the “Official” 2022 Toyota Camry DAYTONA 500 pace car, leading the 40-car field to the green flag of The Great American Race, which is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. ET. Live prerace coverage begins on FS1 with NASCAR RACEDAY at 11:00 a.m. ET, before the show’s move to FOX at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Possessing incredible strength, unmatched charisma, and the power of positivity, Big E learned the value of hard work at an early age and found success in football and powerlifting before joining WWE. Big E is a former WWE Champion, Intercontinental Champion and United States Championship, and partnered with Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston to become one of sports entertainment’s most popular trios, The New Day.

A Tampa, Fla. native, Big E is a former University of Iowa defensive lineman and USA Powerlifting Champion. He actively supports WWE’s bullying prevention program, Be a STAR, as well as the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

Big E will be a major part of WrestleMania 38, which takes place over the course of two nights on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 from AT&T Stadium in Dallas. Tickets for the most stupendous two-night WrestleMania in history are still available at SeatGeek.com.”

While the DAYTONA 500 is sold out, there are still plenty of exciting ways to experience the pageantry of Speedweeks Presented By AdventHeath with an exciting doubleheader Saturday. For ticket information, log onto www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com or call 1-800-PITSHOP.

Saturday, Feb. 19: Lucas Oil 200 Driven By General Tire ARCA Menards race (1:30 p.m. ET) and Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series event (5:00 p.m. ET); NASCAR Cup Series final practice (10:30 a.m. ET); NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying (11:35 a.m. ET).

Sunday, Feb. 20: DAYTONA 500, The Great American Race (2:30 p.m. ET).

** Schedule subject to change

Big E’s participation in The Great American Race was unveiled earlier this evening on WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX[DG1] . Fans can follow Big E on Twitter and Instagram, in addition to WWE on Twitter and Instagram, for behind-the-scenes access at Daytona International Speedway this Sunday.

