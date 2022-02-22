JR Motorsports and PUBG MOBILE Announce 2022 Partnership

Popular Mobile Game Featured on Josh Berry’s No. 8 Chevy in Four NASCAR Xfinity Events

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (Feb. 22, 2022) — PUBG MOBILE, one of the world’s most popular mobile games, will partner with JR Motorsports and the No. 8 team for four NASCAR Xfinity Series events with driver Josh Berry, the organization announced today. The No. 8 PUBG MOBILE Chevrolet will race at Auto Club Speedway (Feb. 26), Phoenix Raceway (March 12), Circuit of the Americas (March 26) and Talladega Superspeedway (April 23).

PUBG MOBILE is a battle royale mobile game developed by Lightspeed and Quantum Studios of Tencent Games and KRAFTON, Inc. and is based on PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS. The game focuses on visual quality, maps, fast-paced action, and other aspects, providing an all-rounded surreal battle royale experience to players.

“Mobile gaming has become so popular these days, so it’s great to showcase PUBG MOBILE on our No. 8,” said Berry. “As a big gaming fan, I’m excited to be able to represent PUBG MOBILE as it celebrates its fourth anniversary. Our goal is to get to Victory Lane with this partnership and connect PUBG MOBILE with a whole new and loyal fanbase.”

It’s the second time in four years the JRM and PUBG MOBILE squads have teamed up. During the 2019-20 season, PUBG MOBILE was featured on the team’s No. 9 entry in five events.

“We’re excited to return as a partner with JR Motorsports and support Josh Berry and the No. 8 team,” said Anthony Crouts, senior director of marketing for PUBG MOBILE. “Much like PUBG MOBILE,the NASCAR community features a dedicated fanbase and this partnership gives us an opportunity to connect with our players in a new and exciting way.”

PUBG MOBILE becomes the fourth partner added to the No. 8 team lineup for 2022 alongside previously announced sponsors Tire Pros, Harrison’s USA and Jarrett. For more information, visit pubgmobile.com and download the game for free on the App Store or Google Play Store.

ABOUT PUBG MOBILE:

PUBG MOBILE is based on PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, the phenomenon that took the world of interactive entertainment by storm in 2017. Up to 100 players parachute onto a remote island to battle in a winner-takes-all showdown. Players must locate and scavenge their own weapons, vehicles, and supplies, and defeat every player in a visually and tactically rich battleground that forces players into a shrinking play zone.

For more information, please visit the official PUBG MOBILE social channels on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

ABOUT JR MOTORSPORTS:

JR Motorsports is the racing operation co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Fame member and 15-time Most Popular Driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kelley Earnhardt Miller and NASCAR Hall of Famer Rick Hendrick. Now in its 21st year of overall competition, JR Motorsports competes in multiple divisions, including the NASCAR Xfinity Series where it currently fields four full-time teams and earned championships in 2014, 2017 and 2018. The company also races in Late Model competition and owns four championships in regional Late Model divisions and added a prized national title in 2020. To learn more about the organization, its drivers and its sponsorship opportunities, visit www.jrmracing.com.