Vixen Cycle and LTK High on Midwest Win Now Focus on Home Race at Lime Rock Park

Lakeville, CONNECTICUT – May 21, 2024 – It’s a home track race for the Vixen Cycle LTK Ford Mustang as Damon Racing heads to Round 5 of the CUBE3 Architecture TA2 Series presented by Pirelli. The setting is Lime Rock Park located in the bountiful green countryside of Connecticut where teams will compete in the Memorial Day Classic Trans Am weekend, May 24 – 27. The No. 97 Vixen LTK Mustang is coming fresh of a momentous win at World Wide Technology Raceway and is looking to carry consistency into the next round ahead.

“Memorial Day weekend at Lime Rock, it’s fantastic to be racing in New England,” said Sheehan. “I have a lot of great memories racing at Lime Rock. I am sure to see some old friends and the fans are enthusiastic and welcoming. The weekend is dedicated to remembrance of all fallen American servicemen and women. What a great American tradition, racing American muscle cars. Being blessed to live in the greatest country on earth and honoring our fallen. That’s pretty cool stuff.”

Tom Sheehan and the stable at Mike Cope Racing will enter the weekend with the TA2 official practice scheduled for Friday, May 24 at 2:25pm ET. Qualifications will commence in two groups to follow in the afternoon starting at 5:20pm ET.

Drivers will take the green flag for the Trans Am Memorial Day Classic on Saturday, May 25 at 1:10pm ET for 68 heart pounding laps or 75-minutes.

The Trans Am Series will set course on the 1.478-mile asphalt circuit consisting of 7 Turns. Lime Rock Park first opened in 1957 and started hosting the Trans Am Series in 1967. Deep roots and history connect with present day at this special and prestigious venue.

Catch the race streamed live on the Trans Am Series YouTube channel and follow Damon Racing on social media for reminders and live links. The MAVTV broadcast will air a highlight show of the Memorial Day Classic weekend at Lime Rock on May 30 at 9pm ET.

Follow Tom’s social media channels via his Facebook page, Damon Racing, Instagram account (@TomSheehanTA97), and X account (@TomTA2_97). For more information on LTK Insulation Technologies and the line of high-quality products go to: https://ltkinsulationtechnologies.com.

About Vixen Cycle Co.

Founded by women with a passion for motorcycles, Vixen Cycle Co is a trailblazing brand that not only caters to female riders but also empowers and equips them with a unique blend of stylish clothing and motorcycle parts. Our clothing line is a testament to meticulous design, offering a wide range of trendy and functional apparel that allows women to embrace their love for motorcycles without compromising on style. From sleek and stylish designs to powerful and efficient motorcycle parts, Vixen Cycle Co is committed to enhancing both the look and performance of Harley Davidson motorcycles.

About LTK Insulation Technologies

Putting LTK insulation jackets and covers to work on your project saves real money and time for your firm.

No matter the application, take charge of protecting your hydronic and process controls and valves with a quality insulation cover. With LTK Insulation Technologies, you can be proactive and save money and headaches with high quality material. Insulating in-line controls in your process facility or central hydronic HVAC system from heat loss and condensation. Cover the range of your challenging conditions with an LTK Pro-Fit or LTK Fast Fit Insulation Jacket.