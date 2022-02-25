Danny Trejo Will Wave Green Flag to Start WISE Power 400 at Auto Club Speedway

FONTANA, Calif. (Feb. 25, 2022) – One of the most recognizable and inspiring talents in Hollywood will wave the green flag for Sunday’s WISE Power 400. Auto Club Speedway announced today that actor, producer and restauranteur Danny Trejo has been named the Honorary Starter for the NASCAR Cup Series race at the 2-mile, high speed oval.

“Many know Danny Trejo from the tough-guy roles he plays on the screen” said Auto Club Speedway President Dave Allen. “But Danny’s transformative work with youth battling addiction may be his greatest achievement, and we’re beyond honored to have him start Sunday’s race in style.”

Trejo’s hard-earned, prolific career as an entertainer followed an atypical road to success. From years of imprisonment to helping troubled youth battle drug addictions, from acting to producing, and now on to restaurant ventures, Trejo’s name, face, and achievements are well recognized in Hollywood and beyond.

Trejo has appeared in hundreds of films and series, and his screen credits continue to multiply. The same can be said for a restaurant empire that includes Trejo’s Tacos and Trejo’s Coffee & Donuts. But it’s Trejo’s continuous role as a devoted father of three and his work as an intervention counselor that bring him the most satisfaction.

Sunday’s role in the Auto Club Speedway flag stand will provide Trejo and his devoted fans with even more joy.

“I had a great time as a NASCAR fan at the LA Memorial Coliseum earlier this month,” Trejo said. “I am so honored that NASCAR has asked me to be part of the thunder as the cars pass beneath the Auto Club Speedway flag stand.”

The 2022 WISE Power 400 caps two great days of NASCAR racing on the high-speed, 2-mile oval of Auto Club Speedway. Racing begins Saturday, Feb. 26 with the Production Alliance Group 300, the second race of the NASCAR Xfinity Series season. And then on Sunday, Feb. 27, the WISE Power 400 will thrill fans with Auto Club Speedway’s first NASCAR Cup Series race since Alex Bowman took the checkered flag on March 1, 2020.

