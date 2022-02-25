Petty GMS Event Preview: Auto Club Speedway

Ty Dillon, No. 42 Allegiant Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Dillon at Auto Club Speedway:

Dillon has competed in four NASCAR Cup Series events at Auto Club Speedway. The North Carolina native has also participated in four NASCAR Xfinity Series races at the Fontana oval, earning an eighth-place finish in 2014.

Allegiant – Together We Fly™: Allegiant will serve as primary partner on Dillon’s Chevrolet Camaro for Sunday’s race at Auto Club Speedway. From America’s favorite small cities to world-class destinations, Allegiant makes leisure travel affordable and convenient. With low-low fares, nonstop, all-jet service and premier travel partners, Allegiant provides a complete travel experience with great value and without all the hassle.

Birthday Boy: Dillon will celebrate his 30th birthday on Sunday, February 27. ﻿- About Allegiant: Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant’s fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com.

From the Drivers Seat: You know your NASCAR history. How cool is it to drive the No. 42? ﻿”It’s such a honor. I’m not sure if people realize that the No. 42 was really made famous by Lee Petty, Richard’s father. He was the originator of the Petty name and was very successful from day one, the start of NASCAR as we know it. I hope to bring honor back to his name and number with a little bit of a modern twist with myself. It’s very exciting for me personally. There have been many drivers of the No. 42, but not many with the stylized No. 42 that is the same as Lee’s. I take it as a honor and hope to carry it to Victory Lane.”

Erik Jones, No. 43 FOCUSfactor Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Jones at Auto Club Speedway:

Jones has competed in four NASCAR Cup Series races at Auto Club Speedway, collecting two top-10 results in 2018 and 2020 respectively. In addition, Jones has three starts at the California oval in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, earning two top-five finishes and one pole.

Nutrition for the Brain: FOCUSfactor will serve as primary partner on Jones’s Chevrolet Camaro for Sunday’s race at Auto Club Speedway. The No. 43 machine will carry FOCUSfactor’s blue and green colors for a total of 26 races during the 2022 Cup Series season. ﻿- About FOCUSfactor: FOCUSfactor is sold at America’s leading retailers such as Costco, Wal-Mart, Walgreens, CVS, The Vitamin Shoppe and Amazon.com. FOCUSfactor, America’s leading brain health supplement, is a nutritional supplement that includes a proprietary blend of brain supporting vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and other nutrients. In December 2012, the United States Patent and Trademark Office issued US Patent 8,329,227 covering FOCUSfactor’s proprietary formulation “for enhanced mental function”. The issuance of the patent marked one of the few times a patent has been issued for a nationally branded nutritional supplement. FOCUSfactor is clinically tested with results demonstrating improvements in focus, concentration and memory in healthy adults.

From the Drivers Seat: What has your relationship with Dave Elenz been like so far? ﻿”Dave is a super smart guy number one, which is big reason why we wanted to go out and get him during the offseason. It’s a pretty long process when you try to hire someone and get them to make a move. Any career move like that is pretty big for a crew chief, but I’m really happy to have him. He’s done a really good job up to this point with the Next Gen car. A lot of times when you get a new crew chief, you don’t get to work with them until Daytona. With the testing we did this off-season, we had the opportunity to work together before Daytona, which has helped with getting our communication going and being on the same page. I’m confident in what we can do together this season.”

