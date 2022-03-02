SUNNYD® Boldly Comes Back to Take Over the No. 47 Camaro ZL1

The legendary brand will sponsor Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in multiple NASCAR Cup Series races during the 2022 season.

Harrisburg, N.C. (March 2, 2022) – – JTG Daugherty Racing revealed SUNNYD® (part of Harvest Hill Beverage Company) has branded Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s No. 47 Camaro ZL1 this weekend for the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Today, the team announced SUNNYD will also be the primary sponsor at Circuit of The Americas (COTA) on Sunday, March 27th and Richmond Raceway on Sunday, April 3rd.

“SUNNYD has been a longstanding partner during my racing career, and I’ve developed some great friendships along the way,” said Ricky Stenhouse Jr. “We’re proud to have them back at JTG Daugherty Racing and we’re looking forward to keeping the momentum going with SUNNYD at Las Vegas on Sunday.”

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Ricky and JTG Daugherty Racing,” said Henk Hartong, chairman & CEO of Brynwood Partners. “NASCAR is a cornerstone of our marketing efforts and we’re excited to see our paint scheme back on the track.”

Strong support from brands like SUNNYD will give the team a momentum boost following their 10th-place finish at Auto Club Speedway and a strong showing in the Daytona 500 (16 laps led) at Daytona International Speedway.

“We had a shot at winning at Daytona until we got crashed and at Fontana (Auto Club Speedway) we were solid from the time we unloaded to the time we put the race car back on the hauler,” said crew chief Brian Pattie. “That energizes us for Las Vegas with the SUNNYD Camaro.

“Weather is going to be cool at Vegas,” Pattie continued. “The track should have more grip. You will see cars wrapping the white line, cars against the fence and everybody in between. It’s going to be a good race. So, tune in.”

Live coverage of the Pennzoil 400 (267 Laps / 400 Miles) presented by Jiffy Lube at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 6th begins at 3:30 PM ET on FOX, PRN and SiriusXM Satellite NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90).

For more information about SUNNYD, visit www.sunnyd.com.

About Harvest Hill Beverage Company:

Harvest Hill Beverage Company, based in Stamford, CT, is owned by private equity firm Brynwood Partners, and acquired the SUNNYD brand from J.W. Childs in February 2016. Harvest Hill markets some of America’s most beloved beverage brands, including SUNNYD, JUICY JUICE, LITTLE HUG, and DAILY’S Cocktails. SUNNYD products are widely distributed through leading retailers in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. For complete nutrition facts, recipe and activity ideas, and other helpful information, visit SunnyD.com. For more information on Harvest Hill, please visit HarvestHill.com.