Goettl Partners with Ty Dillon and Petty GMS for Las Vegas Motor Speedway

STATESVILLE, North Carolina (March 2, 2022) – Goettl (gEHt-uhl), a leading provider of HVAC and plumbing maintenance, repair and replacement services in the residential market, and Petty GMS today announced a partnership for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Goettl will serve as primary partner of Ty Dillon and the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.

“I’m excited to welcome Goettl on board the No. 42 Chevrolet for this weekend in Las Vegas,” said Dillon. “To be partnered with another company from Las Vegas is special not only for myself but for Petty GMS. Goettl is no stranger to our sport, but what I appreciate most about their company is their desire to do things the right way even if it’s not the easy way. In order to sustain success in any business, you must have that outlook. The goal is to have the Goettl colors up front on Sunday.”

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, the Goettl brand is one of the original cooling system pioneers in the United States. Goettl, a company doing things the right way not the easy way since 1939, has grown to become one of the premier home services providers in the Southwest, servicing homeowners throughout Arizona, California, Nevada and Texas.

“Team Goettl’s decision to partner with Petty GMS was easy, because just like us, they do things ‘the right way, not the easy way!,” said Goettl CEO Ken Goodrich.

Dillon and the No. 42 Goettl Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 will take to Las Vegas Motor Speedway this Sunday, March 6 for the Las Vegas 400, beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET. FOX will carry live television coverage, while Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the live radio broadcast.

About Goettl:

Goettl is a leading provider of HVAC and plumbing maintenance, repair and replacement services to the residential market. Founded in 1939, Goettl has established a reputation for customer service, quality and innovation and today services the Southwestern U.S. through nine branches across Arizona, California, Nevada and Texas. Additional information about Goettl can be found at www.goettl.com.

ABOUT PETTY GMS:

Petty GMS competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series, operating the No. 42 Chevrolet for Ty Dillon and the No. 43 Chevrolet for Erik Jones. The newly formed team brought together two storied organizations in December 2021. Over the last decade, owner Maury Gallagher built a victorious team, capturing two NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championships, one ARCA Menards Series title, and two ARCA Menards Series East championships, as well as 65 wins and 235 top-five finishes across six series. Richard Petty, a member of the inaugural NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2010, serves as Chairman of Petty GMS. Petty, known as “The King,” accumulated over 200 wins and was the first of three drivers to win seven championships in the Cup Series. For more information, visit www.pettygms.com.

