Toyota Racing – Weekly Preview – 03.02.22

This Week in Motorsports: February 28-March 6, 2022

· NCS/NXS/NCWTS: Las Vegas Motor Speedway – March 4-6

PLANO, Texas (March 2, 2022) – NASCAR teams continue their West Coast tour with the first stop of the season in Las Vegas.

NASCAR National Series – NCS| NXS| NCWTS

Busch brothers head home … Kurt and Kyle Busch head back to Las Vegas for their first stop of the season at their home track – Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Both brothers are Cup Series winners at the track with Kyle winning first in 2009 and Kurt going to Victory Lane in 2020. Kyle is also scheduled to make his first of five Camping World Truck Series starts this weekend on Friday evening.

Truex starting strong… Martin Truex Jr. continues to run strong in early season races as the 2017 Cup Series champion currently sits third in the overall standings. Truex is a two-time winner in a Camry at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (2017, 2019)

Jones looks for great Vegas runs to continue… Las Vegas has been a great spot for Brandon Jones, and the Joe Gibbs Racing driver looks for that to continue Saturday afternoon. The Georgia-native has five straight finishes at the track of 11th or better, including a third-place finish in this race one year ago.

Ryan Truex competes for both Toyota’s Xfinity teams… After a strong top-15 finish for Sam Hunt Racing at the season opener in Daytona, Ryan Truex will run his first of four scheduled events for Joe Gibbs Racing at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the No. 18 GR Supra. In Fontana, Trevor Bayne made his first Xfinity Series start since 2016 and drove the car to a stage win and a third-place finish.

Nemechek goes for two… John Hunter Nemechek will get to compete in two races this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. On Friday, Nemechek looks to defend his race win in the NASCAR Truck Series event, before getting aboard the No. 26 Toyota GR Supra for Sam Hunt Racing on Saturday. It’s the first of several scheduled starts in the car for Nemechek, who last drove the car to a team-best third-place finish at Richmond Raceway last fall.

Eckes looking for another Vegas crown… Christian Eckes earned his first career victory the last time we were in Las Vegas. He led his three ThorSport Racing teammates to the line – making history as the first team in Truck Series history to sweep the top-four finishing positions. Eckes is competing full time this season and started the season with a strong third-place finish in Daytona.

Milestone for Crafton… Three-time Truck Series champion Matt Crafton is set to cross another milestone off the list in Las Vegas as he makes his 500th career start. The California-native has earned 15 race wins, 130 top-five finishes and 300 top-10 results in his Truck Series career.

