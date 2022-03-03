Bobby Labonte & Cook Out Return to Short Track Racing for 2022 Southern Modified Auto Racing Teams Tour

NASCAR Legend to Compete in No. 25 Cook Out Tour Modified

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – (March 3, 2022) – After his inaugural modified season competing in the Southern Modified Auto Racing Teams Tour (S.M.A.R.T.), Bobby Labonte is set to return in 2022, once again piloting the No. 25 Cook Out Tour Modified. The first race of the season is set for March 5 at Florence Motor Speedway in Timmonsville, S.C.

The legendary NASCAR champion first ventured into modified racing at North Carolina’s famed Bowman Gray Stadium shortly before his 2020 induction into the NASCAR Hall of Fame. Labonte saw a lot of success in the S.M.A.R.T. tour in 2021, coming away with wins at Carteret Speedway and Dillon Motor Speedway, five top five finishes and eight top 10 finishes.

“Everyone with Team 25 is top notch and put together a really fast Cook Out modified race car for me last year,” said Labonte. “We enjoyed the success of racing up front and celebrated winning twice with Cook Out hamburgers and milkshakes for the entire team! We’re looking forward to going after more wins and racing toward a championship in the No. 25 Cook Out Tour Modified.”

The 2022 S.M.A.R.T. season schedule is comprised of 12 races at some of the newest, and some of the most historic, venues in American motorsports:

· March 5: Florence Motor Speedway

· March 19: Southern National Motorsports Park

· March 26: Caraway Speedway

· April 2: South Boston Speedway

· April 10: Franklin Co. Speedway

· June 29: Caraway Speedway

· September 3: Carteret County Speedway

· September 10: Orange County Fair Speedway

· September 17: Dominion Raceway

· October 1: Motor Mile Speedway

· October 8: Hickory Motor Speedway

· October 15: Tri-County Speedway

“Bobby Labonte has a passion to race. Since joining the S.M.A.R.T. Modified tour, not only has he won twice, but he also has made a huge impact on local tracks and the grassroots fans,” said S.M.A.R.T. Modified Tour Director Chris Williams. “The Hall of Famer joined every autograph session and ride-along, then displayed pure talent on the track. To have Bobby on our tour cements fan participation, social networking and attendance. We are blessed he’s racing with us and we wouldn’t have had a fast track to success without him in our series.”

Labonte and Cook Out established their partnership in 2021, but Cook Out cemented its spot in racing in 2020 when the fast-food hamburger chain became the title sponsor of the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

“My Dad, Morris (Reaves, Founder of Cook Out), and I are really proud of how Bobby and the team raced last year,” said Jeremy Reaves, owner of Cook Out. “Even more, we continue to enjoy his down-to-earth style and friendship. Cook Out is honored to again sponsor Bobby in the S.M.A.R.T. Modified Tour and we certainly wish him nothing but the best again this season.”

Team 25’s additional partners include Coca Cola, Robert Yates Racing Engines, Pro-System Brakes, Nitro Manufacturing, Earnest Performance, zMAX Micro-lubricant, Racing Electronics, Bobby Taylor Oil Company, New 64 Tire and Auto, Boa Coolers, and Breaking Limits. Brand-new merchandise is now available at shopbobbylabonte.com.

About Bobby Labonte

Bobby Labonte is not only a successful NASCAR driver and NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2020 inductee, he is also a successful television race analyst, businessman, and philanthropist. Labonte is in his seventh year as a race analyst and his fourth season on FS1’s NASCAR RACE HUB show. He currently owns Breaking Limits, a full-service marketing, public relations, sponsorship, and events agency, he’s a co-owner of Longhorn Chassis, a successful dirt late model and modified chassis and fabrication business and he leads the Bobby Labonte Foundation, which works in partnership with the local community to empower parents, families, and children to build a strong foundation for childrens’ futures.

For more information, visit www.bobbylabonte.com or follow him on Facebook and Twitter.

About Southern Modified Auto Racing Teams Tour

In the fall of 1988, after a rained-out event in Myrtle Beach, S.C., a group of dedicated car owners and drivers banded together to form a club that would strive to return Modifieds to their previous state of popularity in the South. As a result of that meeting, the SOUTHERN MODIFIED AUTO RACING TEAMS (S.M.A.R.T.) was born.

Since its inception, S.M.A.R.T. has had the opportunity to provide race fans throughout the southeast with spectacular displays of raw power, fast-paced action and speed unrivaled by most asphalt racing today. Through hard work and dedication the efforts of S.M.A.R.T. have paid off.

About Cook Out

Cook Out is an American privately owned fast food restaurant chain founded in Greensboro, North Carolina in 1989 by Morris Reaves. The chain has since expanded, and now has drive-thru restaurants in over 100 cities and has grown to 289 locations throughout the South. With over half of the restaurants currently located in the Carolinas, the company also operates in Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, Mississippi, and Maryland. The chain is known for fresh chargrilled hamburgers and 43 different types of shakes.