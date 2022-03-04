4 Smart Tips for Getting into Car Racing Shape

Do you have a goal to race cars? Do you want to be the best you can be when it comes to your newfound passion? Just like with anything else, it will take practice, dedication, discipline, and hard work. As the saying goes, nothing worth having comes easy, right? But it’s not just about making sure your car is in peak racing condition; there is also a mental and physical element involved for you – the racer. Here are four smart tips for getting into car racing shape.

Why It Matters

Because you don’t see race car drivers out on a track, a field, in a rink, and so forth, it’s easy to discount their physical fitness. People believe the car is what matters, and you just need to be a “smart” driver. While that is necessary, drivers also need to be physically fit. When you are racing at such high speeds, the driver will be experiencing G-force. They need to have the strength to keep the car in line and drive safely.

There is also the fact that the cars get very hot while racing, especially during long races. If you were to measure the heat inside a NASCAR vehicle on a track in the southern US states in the summer, you may be shocked to hear it can reach temperatures of up to 160 degrees. That is a lot of stress on the body, so you need to be able to handle the conditions.

Endurance Training Should be the Priority

In terms of what style of exercise to choose, experts will tell you that it’s all about endurance. Your number one goal should be to build endurance so that your body can handle the stress of the track. Endurance exercises come in all shapes and forms, and many of the top NASCAR drivers swear by cross-training. Cross-training means you use a variety of movements, exercises, and even different modalities so that you challenge your body and aren’t doing the same thing all the time. It allows you to build better overall endurance.

Some of the best exercises to build endurance include:

Walking

Jogging

Stair climbing

Skiing

Swimming

Cycling

Depending on the activity you choose, they can be done indoors, outdoors, or both.

Change Up Your Diet

Most people see the word ‘diet’ and it instantly creates a negative reaction. Don’t think of it as restricting yourself, see it as choosing healthier options. This is a lifestyle change since you’ll want to focus on a well-balanced, healthy and nutritious diet that fits all your needs.

Supplements Can Fill Gaps and Provide Added Benefits

If you’re having a hard time filling all your nutritional needs, supplements can be a great option. And it’s not just about filling the gaps in your diet; some supplements can also help to build your strength, stamina, endurance and so forth. A great example of this type of supplement can be found at turkesterone.com. You can view supplements as that added assistance that takes your workout, your diet, and your healthy lifestyle to the next level.

Give Your Vision a Workout as Well

Finally, you want to be sure that you also exercise reaction time tied to your vision. As a race car driver, you need to be hyper-aware of your surroundings so you can react quickly. When traveling at such high speeds, your reaction time needs to be near-instantaneous. Professional drivers will do peripheral vision and reaction time drills, exercises, and training as part of their regular workout.

By using each of these tips, you’ll be well on your way to getting in peak car racing shape.