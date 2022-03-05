Ford Performance NASCAR: Cindric and Briscoe Qualify Top 5 for Las Vegas Cup Race

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes

NASCAR Cup Series

Pennzoil 400 Qualifying | Saturday, March 5, 2022

FORD QUALIFYING RESULTS

3rd – Austin Cindric

4th – Chase Briscoe

6th – Joey Logano

11th – Ryan Blaney

15th – Brad Keselowski

19th – Harrison Burton

20th – Aric Almirola

22nd – Michael McDowell

24th – Cole Custer

25th – Kevin Harvick

27th – Chris Buescher

30th – Todd Gilliland

33rd – Cody Ware

35th – BJ McLeod

36th – Garrett Smithley

AUSTIN CINDRIC, No. 2 Discount Tire Ford Mustang – “We had a lot of wind and changing conditions. I definitely feel like I learned a lot for today. I feel like I learned more about the car honestly this week than I did at Fontana – just a bit more of a stable surface and more predictable, so I learned the right things to be able to put down a good lap and get improvement from practice, so I did my part. Four hundred miles tomorrow.”

CHASE BRISCOE, No. 14 Mahindra Tractors Ford Mustang – “It’s good. Outside of Indy I think this will be the first time I’ve started in the top five, so it’ll be cool to be able to start up front. We’ve had really good speed all year long. The Clash, I felt like we were one of the two best cars. Daytona is kind of what it is and last week we were really really good, too, so hopefully we can capitalize on that good starting spot and just continue to get those stage points and do those things that are gonna help us as the season goes on. Having a good starting spot is certainly a lot of it and we’ll see if we can take advantage of that here tomorrow and just keep this thing up front.”

HOW CHALLENGING WAS THE WIND TODAY? “I didn’t think it was as bad as Fontana. I definitely noticed it in practice a little more than qualifying. I don’t know why it was worse for me in practice, but I thought it’s definitely manageable a lot more than Fontana.”