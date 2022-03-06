RCR NCS Post Race Report: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 BREZTRI AEROSPHERE™ (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 team Show Perseverance at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Finish: 11th

Start: 10th

Points: 10th

“I’m proud of everyone on this BREZTRI AEROSPHERE™ (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 team for fighting hard all day long at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The racing was intense today, and even though we fell behind early with an on-track incident we never gave up. We thought strategically to save tires when we got behind, and the team made great calls in the pits today. We were loose in Stage 1 but ended up pretty decent in Stage 2. We were tight by the end of the day and couldn’t keep rotating after a couple of laps. I’m not sure if it was a heat thing, or what, but we really struggled in the air in traffic today. We made the best of the day and finished 11th, so I am incredibly proud of everyone on the team for never giving up. It’s on to Phoenix Raceway to continue this West Coast swing.” -Austin Dillon

Tyler Reddick and the No. 8 BetMGM Chevrolet Team Claw Their Way to Top-10 Finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Finish: 7th

Start: 7th

Points: 18th

“I’m proud of everyone at RCR for helping us salvage a very decent finish in the No. 8 BetMGM Chevrolet after a long day at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. We had to start the race from the rear of the field due to some issues in the steering system of our racecar. The track position that we forfeited to make that repair certainly cost us a little bit more than we were anticipating during the race. We still had some good speed in our Chevy, but it was definitely very difficult to manage the dirty air and figure out what adjustments needed to be made, and what direction to go with adjustments to our racecar during the race. We made a big mistake spinning off Turn 4, but thankfully we didn’t make contact with anything. We didn’t lose a lap and got back in the game. From there, we clawed a little bit at a time, picking up one or two spots on pit road, a couple of spots on restarts, just whatever we could to claw our way into better track position. I’m proud of the effort of everybody at RCR for that. We’re going to keep digging.” -Tyler Reddick