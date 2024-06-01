Stewart-Haas Racing: Portland 147 from Portland

STEWART-HAAS RACING

Portland 147

Date: June 1, 2024

Event: Portland 147 (Round 13 of 33)

Series: NASCAR Xfinity Series

Location: Portland (Ore.) International Raceway (1.967-mile, 12-turn road course)

Format: 75 laps, broken into three stages (25 laps/25 laps/25 laps)

Race Winner: Shane Van Gisbergen of Kaulig Racing (Chevrolet)

Stage 1 Winner: Justin Allgaier of JR Motorsports (Chevrolet)

Stage 2 Winner: Justin Allgaier of JR Motorsports (Chevrolet)

SHR Race Finish:

● Cole Custer (Started 4th / Finished 6th, Running, completed 75 of 75 laps)

● Riley Herbst (Started 3rd / Finished 10th, Running, completed 75 of 75 laps)

SHR Points:

● Cole Custer (1st with 475 points)

● Riley Herbst (7th with 378 points, 97 out of first)

SHR Notes:

● Custer earned his 10th top-10 of the season and his second top-10 in two career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Portland.

● In the past 11 races, Custer has now earned 10 top-10 finishes, including his nine-race top-10 streak from his runner-up finish March 2 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway through his third-place finish May 11 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway.

● Custer has never finished outside the top-10 at Portland. He won in his first visit to the track last June.

● Custer finished seventh in Stage 1 to earn four bonus points and fourth in Stage 2 to earn seven more bonus points.

● Herbst earned his fifth top-10 of the season and his first top-10 in three career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Portland.

● Herbst’s 10th-place finish bettered his previous best finish at Portland – 32nd, earned last June.

● Herbst finished second in Stage 1 to earn nine bonus points and seventh in Stage 2 to earn four more bonus points.

● Herbst led once for 15 laps – his first laps led at Portland.

Race Notes:

● Shane Van Gisbergen won the Portland 147 to score his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series victory in 13 starts. His margin over second-place Justin Allgaier was .941 of a second.

● There were four caution periods for a total of 14 laps.

● Twenty-seven of the 38 drivers in the race finished on the lead lap.

● Custer leaves Portland as the championship leader with an 18-point advantage over second-place Austin Hill.

Sound Bites:

“Overall, it was a solid day for the No. 00 Autodesk / Haas Automation team. We had a car that could compete with the best today, but everything didn’t play out right unfortunately. We had a lug nut kind of get stuck on that last pit stop and lost a lot of track position. It was a solid day, but I wish we could’ve had that little bit more. Definitely a good day for us in the points standings, so we’ll learn from this and move on to Sonoma next week. We have to keep executing like we have been, but our time will come. Just can’t thank my guys, Stewart-Haas, Ford Performance, Autodesk, and Haas Automation enough for their support​.” –Cole Custer, driver of the No. 00 Autodesk / Haas Automation Ford Mustang Dark Horse

“Man, our No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang Dark Horse was fast. We got the lead on the initial start, and I was able to hold off Justin (Allgaier) and SVG (Shane Van Gisbergen) for a while in that first stage. That was pretty awesome. I don’t consider myself a road-course ringer, but it was cool to be able to hang with those two. I locked the tires up into the chicane and had to make a choice to either wreck four cars or just go straight. I chose to go straight. That final stage got wild though. The mayhem at the end helped me recover some of those lost spots for a top-10. We made the most of today with points. My team gave me a great racecar, and I’m even more excited to head to Sonoma now for another road course. Hopefully, we’ll be contenders again.” –Riley Herbst, driver of the No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Next Up:

The next event on the NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule is the Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 250 on Saturday, June 8 at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway. The race begins at 8 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by FS1 and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.