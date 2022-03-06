RCR NXS Post Race Report: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Sheldon Creed and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet Team Rebound from Pit Road Penalty to Earn Seventh-Place Finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Finish: 7th

Start: 8th

Points: 14th

“I had a lot of fun today in the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. I ran all the laps, which was the main goal. My No. 2 Whelen Engineering Chevrolet was fast and I was taking my time in the first stage. We got caught up in someone else’s mess, so that was frustrating and set our day up right there. We restarted on the front row and I thought that was going to be decent. I knew we were going to lose a couple of positions but I got hit going into Turn 1 and lost a lot of spots. I knew we had speed because we stayed with that lead pack on old tires and were actually better than some of them. In Stage 3, I was able to drive well inside the top 10, but ended up getting a speeding penalty on pit road. That’s my mistake and something that I need to clean up. Other than that, our Chevrolet Camaro SS was really fast and our ECR Engines were really strong. I have a couple of things to work on myself but I think I’m up to speed in the Xfinity car now. To come from a lap down and still finish seventh, I’m happy with that.” -Sheldon Creed

Austin Hill and the No. 21 Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet Team Have Strong Showing at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Before Late-Race Incident

Finish: 32nd

Start: 15th

Points: 10th

“We had a really strong Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet today at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, so I wish we could have finished out the race to show everyone exactly how fast these RCR Chevrolets are. Unfortunately, we ended up in a wreck that took us out of the race. I hit right-front first and then it kind of wall-slapped with the right rear. It’s one of those things that knocks the breath out of you just for a split-second, but I’m fine. I just feel bad for my guys. That’s two weeks in a row that we’ve got taken out and it was none of our doing. We didn’t do anything wrong. We had really good short run speed so I actually thought our Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet was in position to challenge for the win. It’s disappointing that we didn’t get to the end of the race and find out. We had plenty of power with our ECR Engine and all the guys on the pit crew did a fantastic job.” – Austin Hill