Toyota Racing NXS Post-Race Recap — Las Vegas 3.5.22

GIBBS CLAIMS FIRST XFINITY SERIES WIN OF 2022

Vegas Proves Successful for Gibbs’ GR Supra

LAS VEGAS (March 5, 2022) – Ty Gibbs claimed his first NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) victory of the 2022 season in Saturday’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. In a race riddled with numerous caution flags and a 40-plus minute red flag for snow, Gibbs was able to drive his GR Supra to the win.

Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Race 3 of 33 – 300 miles, 200 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, TY GIBBS

2nd, Noah Gragson*

3rd, Daniel Hemric*

4th, Josh Berry*

5th, Justin Allgaier*

10th, BRANDON JONES

12th, JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK

22nd, JOEY GASE

31st, RYAN TRUEX

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

TY GIBBS, No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 1st

How were you able to pull off the win today with all the adversity?

“First of all, I want to say all glory to my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. I want to say thank you to him. And I want to second of all, I want to apologize to the 39 (Ryan Sieg) for the contact that I made. It wasn’t my best decision and I’m sorry to their whole group. Ryan’s family, they worked so hard, so I want to apologize to them. But let’s put this thing on red baby. Let’s go.”

What happened in the closing laps of the race after the final restart and what does this win mean to you?

“It was awesome. I want to say thank you to Justin Allgaier for my push too. That helped me a lot. You know, I had a fun time racing with the JR cars. Hopefully we can keep it going and go out and win some more races. I want to say thank you to Monster Energy, Toyota, my GR Supra was so fast. This is awesome. And let’s go Vegas.”

