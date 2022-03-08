iRacing to Back JRM Late Model Team, Driver Carson Kvapil in 2022

Industry-Leading Racing Sim Returns to Title-Winning Team for Full Season

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (March 8, 2022) – JR Motorsports announced today that iRacing, the world’s leading racing simulation platform, has signed on as primary partner of the team’s No. 8 Chevrolet Late Model for the 2022 season, backing driver Carson Kvapil for the full CARS Tour Late Model Stock Car series as well as other marquee events.

iRacing is an unparalleled eSport driving experience where subscribers compete against fellow online racers on virtual replicas of the most iconic tracks in a variety of racing series. Used by professional drivers and casual gamers alike, the PC-based simulation has a long and fruitful relationship with team owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. and JR Motorsports. In 2020-21 iRacing was co-primary sponsor for the Late Model team and takes over primary branding for the 18-year-old Kvapil this year following Josh Berry’s ascension to the NASCAR Xfinity Series on a full-time basis.

“iRacing is once again thrilled to partner with JRM and their first-rate late model program,” said Steve Myers, executive vice president at iRacing. “Dale, Kelley and their crew are like family to iRacing. This is a natural extension to our long-standing relationship. We know Josh (Berry) left big shoes to fill but we’re excited to see Carson wheel the No. 8 iRacing machine back to Victory Lane.”

Kvapil, son of 2003 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series champion Travis Kvapil, steps into the No. 8 iRacing Chevrolet full-time after taking the wheel in three races last season. The young driver had an average finish of 3.0 in those events. In 2021 Kvapil, driving his family-owned Super Late Model, won the CARS Tour SLM championship in the season’s final race, overcoming a points deficit and claiming the title with the race victory.

“It is an honor to be driving this iRacing Chevrolet for JR Motorsports,” Kvapil said. “This team has a lot of history and talent and they’ve won the biggest Late Model races in the Southeast. It’s a great opportunity for me and I am proud to carry the colors for JRM and for iRacing into the 2022 season.”

Kvapil and the JR Motorsports Late Model team will open the 2022 CARS Tour Late Model Stock Car season this weekend on March 12-13 with the annual Old North State Nationals at Caraway Speedway in Asheboro, N.C. The 200-lap race pays $30,000 to win.

ABOUT iRACING:

The world leader in the online racing simulation and gaming market, iRacing was founded in 2004 by Dave Kaemmer and John Henry. Kaemmer was co-founder of Papyrus Design Group, developers of award-winning racing simulations including “Grand Prix Legends” and “NASCAR 2003.” Henry is principal owner of the Boston Red Sox and Liverpool Football Club, as well as co-owner of NASCAR’s Roush Fenway Racing. iRacing.com has developed dozens of formal partnerships in the motorsport industry to help create the most authentic racing simulation in the world including with NASCAR, IndyCar, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team, International Speedway Corporation, Speedway Motorsports, IMSA, World of Outlaws, Mazda Motorsports, McLaren Racing, Williams F1, Audi, BMW, Ferrari, Ford, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Volkswagen, the Skip Barber Racing School and General Motors. Learn more at www.iRacing.com.

ABOUT JR MOTORSPORTS:

JR Motorsports is the racing operation co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Fame member and 15-time Most Popular Driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kelley Earnhardt Miller and NASCAR Hall of Famer Rick Hendrick. Now in its 21st year of overall competition, JR Motorsports competes in multiple divisions, including the NASCAR Xfinity Series where it currently fields four full-time teams and earned championships in 2014, 2017 and 2018. The company also races in Late Model competition and owns four championships in regional Late Model divisions and added a prized national title in 2020. To learn more about the organization, its drivers and its sponsorship opportunities, visit www.jrmracing.com.