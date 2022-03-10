The Top 10 Most Dangerous Holidays to Drive

Holidays are times of celebration. However, getting out onto the road after too much celebrating can put you in real danger. It’s also important to remember that even if you have been mindful of your alcohol consumption, other drivers may be impaired. Choose the best route for you to celebrate safely: by designating a sober driver, getting an Uber driver, or simply staying at home. The consequences of driving under the influence are far-reaching and can include needing SR22 insurance and an increase in insurance premiums.

Memorial Day Weekend

The last weekend of May is unofficially the kick-off to summer for most of the United States. Families everywhere trek off to the coast, national parks or hold BBQs at home with friends to celebrate. The number of people on the road usually increases by 50%, which means with more people on the road, there is a greater opportunity for crashes.

The Fourth of July

Smack dab in the middle of summer, America’s birthday also holds the nefarious title as the deadliest day to drive. With so many people traveling to fireworks displays, camping trips, and backyard BBQs, the risk increases. More than 1,300 people were killed in car accidents on this holiday between 2015 and 2019.

Cinco de Mayo

When you have an unofficial holiday that is innately tied to alcohol, you’re going to have an increase in traffic accidents. Cinco de Mayo is traditionally a time when people head to restaurants and bars and tend to over-celebrate, leading to irresponsible driving, DUI convictions, and deadly accidents.

Mother’s Day

Not generally associated with drinking, Mother’s Day is more a time for travel. With so many Americans on the road over the Mother’s Day weekend, driving to visit Mom, there is an increase in car wrecks and deaths.

Father’s Day

Like a holiday in June, driving risk factors will increase for Father’s Day due to an increase in the number of people on the road, not only to visit Dad but for camping trips and weekend getaways now that the weather is reliably warm.

Columbus Day

As most schools are closed on Columbus Day, and many employers grant their workers the day off, activity on the road increases. Families head out for a 3-day mini-vacation to take full advantage of the extra day. The accidents that happen over Columbus Day weekend are usually due to excessive speeding.

Labor Day

Just as people love to celebrate the ‘start’ of summer over the Memorial Day weekend, they love to celebrate the end of it, too. Labor Day serves as one last ‘hurrah’ for the warmest season and marks a time period right before most schools are back in session. With an increase in road travel and partying the fatal crashes spike.

Halloween

As the holiday for spooky, creative fun grows ever more popular, the number of drunk driving fatalities also increases on this day. Not only do crashes happen due to impairment, distraction and costumes infringing on visibility also play a role.

Thanksgiving

One of the two most family-oriented holidays of the year, Thanksgiving also poses one of the greatest risks to drivers. With so many people on the road, the odds of getting into an accident increase. Plus, the night before Thanksgiving has become a popular night for younger people to get together and party, making that Wednesday evening particularly dangerous, as well.

Veteran’s Day

Similar to the reasons that make Columbus Day risky and possibly deadly, Veteran’s Day is a time when children have off from school and many workers have the day off, too. This creates the opportunity for a fun 3-day weekend, putting more people on the road in harm’s way.

What to Do if It Happens to You

Being involved in an accident is traumatic regardless of what role you played in it. The first thing to do is try to remain as calm as possible so that you can proceed with a clear head and get the help for you and the other people involved, as needed.

Call the Police. If you are on the receiving end of a drunk driving accident, the person who is impaired may plead with you not to call the police. This is out of fear of being caught and the many serious consequences that follow. Remember, though, that it’s likely to not be their first time driving impaired, and they may cause worse accidents in the future if not stopped now.



Get Medical Care. Allow the EMT’s to look you over once they arrive at the scene of the accident. Regardless of the outcome, make an appointment with your personal care physician to be sure there are no long term effects.

Celebrating holidays is part of life and tradition. There’s no need to hide away and be fearful of practicing joy, rather, be safe and responsible during the holiday season.