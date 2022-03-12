What to Do After a Car Accident – Pro Tips by a Personal Injury Attorney

A car accident can leave you injured and traumatized, and your vehicle damaged. If you are badly injured, you will run up large medical treatment bills, and there could be lasting consequences on your lifestyle in addition to the physical, mental, and emotional trauma. You may need to file a personal injury lawsuit to get fair compensation. It is often impossible to accurately gauge the extent of personal injury at the time of the accident. You need to follow some basic steps to avoid making your claim weak, being counter-sued by the other party, and refusing the compensation you deserve. Some handy tips by a personal injury attorney on what to do after meeting with an auto accident:

Ensure Safety for Yourself and Others

You should call 911 to inform the police and the ambulance if the accident seems severe. If you are not badly injured and the car is drivable, you should move it to a safe place to avoid a traffic hazard. In case of severe injuries or vehicle damage, you must not attempt to move the car. If there is no traffic hazard, you should leave the car as it is. You should also ask the other driver not to move his vehicle until the police arrive. The position of the vehicles helps the police establish the facts of the accident. They will include the details in their report that will be used as evidence while dealing with insurance companies and to prove your point in court.

Demand a Police Investigation and Report

If you do not call the police and insist they investigate, you may have a problem getting compensation from the insurance company. You may even be blamed for the accident if there are no witnesses. If you know that you are not at fault, calling the police will help you benefit from their investigation and subsequent report; you can ask to be produced in court. You should insist that the police also record your injuries or symptoms of injury, even if they do not seem serious. If you are in acute discomfort or have grave injuries, ask the police for medical assistance.

In case the at-fault driver does not desire the police to be involved, you should get a report describing the accident and an admission of fault, properly signed and dated by the other driver, preferably in the presence of a witness. You can call your auto accident attorney to advise you.

Compile Your Own Evidence

You should take down the details of the other driver, like name, address, phone number and vehicle registration, and name of the insurance company. Note the names and phone numbers of any eye-witnesses. You must photograph the vehicles, making sure that the extent of damage is revealed and that of the accident site. According to Forbes, it is also helpful to photograph your injuries. These photos will come in handy to support your compensation claim as well as make an insurance claim to repair your vehicle. Make a comprehensive note of the details of the accident so you don’t have to rely on your memory to file the complaint or spear at the trial.

Obtain Medical Treatment Promptly

After the police investigation formalities at the crash site are over, you must go to a doctor or the nearest hospital ER for a complete medical checkup. If you delay the medical checkup, your injuries may worsen due to a lack of treatment. The defendant’s insurance company may also use the delay as evidence that you were not seriously injured and refuse your claim. Further, the visit to the doctor will help generate documents; you can produce to support your claim. The checkup will also enable the doctor to diagnose internal injuries that may take time to manifest themselves.

Do Not Issue Statements to Anyone

You must not discuss the accident with anyone, including the defendant’s insurance company that might want to know details of the accident or obtain a recorded or written statement from you. You should appoint an experienced personal injury lawyer who can represent you. Ask the insurance company to deal with your lawyer. However, you must report the accident to the insurance company of your vehicle but do not admit to fault as it may be used against you in the lawsuit. Make it a point not to post anything, including photos on social media to prevent the defendant’s insurance company from claiming you are okay.

Conclusion

If you have been seriously injured and want to file a lawsuit for compensation and damages, you must not attempt to do it by yourself. When you are suffering from bodily injury and shock, it may not be possible for you to make rational decisions. You should appoint a competent personal injury lawyer to advise and represent you at the negotiations with the insurance company of the at-fault driver or the trial. Your lawyer will know the correct procedure and ensure no technical mistakes get your case dismissed.