TPC Racing and its Trio of Drivers Start Team Championship Title Defense in Season-Opening USAC Porsche Sprint Challenge North America Doubleheader this Weekend at Sebring International Raceway

SEBRING, Florida (March 11, 2022) – TPC Racing returns to Sebring International Raceway this weekend to begin its title defense after winning a hard-earned USAC Porsche Sprint Challenge North America by Yokohama team championship in the first season of competition for the new Porsche GT3 Cup series that debuted one year ago at Sebring.

Models of consistency, TPC and a trio of drivers sealed the Porsche Sprint Challenge Gold Class crown in 2021’s season-ending race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The championship season included five runner-up finishes and three third-place showings during the official 14-race season that began at Sebring one year ago this weekend.

A major contributor to TPC’s 2021 team title was Rob Lorndale who is back with the team for a second season in the No. 6 TPC Racing Porsche 991 GT3 Cup. Lorndale made his professional racing start at Sebring on this weekend last year and built on a pair of sixth place finishes in his debut doubleheader to become a regular visitor to victory lane. Lorndale earned a total of five top-three podium finishes on the season in 2021, improving dramatically throughout the year.

Lorndale will be joined at TPC this year by returning team driver David Williams in the No. 37 TPC Racing Porsche 992 GT3 Cup. Williams previously raced with TPC in IMSA Porsche GT3 Cup competition, the predecessor to USAC Porsche Sprint Challenge.

The third TPC entry is for none other than TPC CEO and Lead Engineer Michael Levitas – the father of Harris Levitas – who will carry his signature No. 36 on the No. 36 TPC Racing Porsche 991 GT3 Cup.

Veteran and race winning IMSA GTD and GS competitor Billy Johnson, a factory driver for the Ford GT World Endurance Championship (WEC) program in its prime a few years ago, is the lead driver coach for all TPC Racing competitors.

Following practice and qualifying Saturday, Sunday features a same-day GT3 Cup doubleheader at Sebring to open the 2022 USAC Porsche Sprint Challenge North America season. Race 1 is scheduled to start at 8:55 a.m. EST while the second and final 40-minute sprint is scheduled to go green at 6 p.m. EST.

Harris Levitas, TPC Racing Director of Race Operations: “Sebring is a place with a lot of history and it is a great track to start off the season. This is a track that our team has had a lot of success at in the past, so we are looking forward to it. The track has a lot of bumps and surface changes so we will respect the bumps and keep the cars in one piece. Coming into this season as the 2021 Gold Class Team Champions is exciting, but it is a long year, and we look forward to tackling 2022 in full force to be in the fight all the way to the finale.

“We are very excited to run a full-season three-car effort with a great group of drivers. Rob Lorndale is returning after improving tremendously during the 2021 season, and I am excited to see him take that momentum forward this year. David Williams had great results and podium finishes when he was racing his 991 GT3 Cup just over five years ago and during preseason testing. He has made tremendous progress getting up to speed in the new car. I am looking forward to seeing David learn and succeed this season and get back into the groove. Michael Levitas, who is the CEO and lead engineer for TPC Racing, has taken a few years off from full season competition but has always been quick in these cars. It will be great to see him have fun and hopefully keep his Porsche toward the front of the field. The drivers have a great coach in Billy Johnson for the full season, so everyone will learn a lot and hopefully succeed from this as well.”

Rob Lorndale, Driver, No. 6 TPC Racing Porsche 991 GT3 Cup: “I’m really excited to join TPC for a second season in Porsche Sprint Challenge. It is a pleasure to race with TPC. The support on the car side and driver coaching are terrific. I learned a lot last season. My goals for this season are to improve as a driver and have fun. I really enjoy Sebring. It is among my favorite tracks, along with Watkins Glen, Road America and VIR.”

David Williams, Driver, No. 37 TPC Racing Porsche 992 GT3 Cup: “I have known the TPC guy since the mid-1990s but haven’t raced with them since 2015 in IMSA Porsche GT3 Cup. My business really took off internationally, so I had to hang up the helmet for a while, but I always intended to get back into it. I saw the success of the Porsche Sprint Challenge series, and what TPC did in the first season, so I decided to jump back in with the guys.”

Mike Levitas, Driver, No. 36 TPC Racing Porsche 991 GT3 Cup: “I am super excited this year, probably more so than I have been in a few years because I am not going to be so distracted. My son and our incredible team have taken so much of the hard work away from me, and it is going to leave me to concentrate more on driving, more on the setup and more on getting the job done and getting back to business. We have a great Porsche, and what really invigorates me is my teammates. From Rob Lorndale to Dave Williams and some others coming on soon, I am just really excited. I am also proud to represent our family and the Erin Levitas Foundation and very excited to show the livery on our No. 36 Porsche. It’s important to support the foundation’s worthwhile cause of educating youth to prevent sexual assault.”

About TPC Racing: TPC Racing is the Mid-Atlantic’s premier maintenance, service, tuning and modification center dedicated solely to Porsche sportscars. TPC Racing specializes in R&D and sales of high-performance modifications for Porsche sports cars and race cars, offering a wide range of vehicle upgrades. Best known for a line of forced induction solutions for the Porsche 911, Cayman and Boxster, a long-time focus on only one make, Porsche, has enabled TPC Racing to become experts in Porsche service, tuning, and racing. In 2000, TPC Racing began entering races under its own banner, scoring an SGS-class Championship in 2004 in the Grand-American Rolex Series and was a class winner in the 2006 Rolex 24 At Daytona, and captured the 2013 and 2016 IMSA Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA Gold Cup Championships. More information can be found at www.TPCRacing.com.