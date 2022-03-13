Toyota Racing – NCS Phoenix Post-Race Report – 03.13.22

BUSCH BROTHERS LEAD TOYOTA IN PHOENIX

Kurt Busch scores his first top-five for 23XI Racing

PHOENIX (March 13, 2022) – Kurt Busch (fifth) led Toyota in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday afternoon. It was his first top-five finish for 23XI. He was joined by his brother, Kyle, inside the top-10 (seventh).

Toyota Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Phoenix Raceway

Race 4 of 36 – 312 miles, 312 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Chase Briscoe*

2nd, Ross Chastain*

3rd, Tyler Reddick*

4th, Ryan Blaney*

5th, KURT BUSCH

7th, KYLE BUSCH

13th, DENNY HAMLIN

22nd, BUBBA WALLACE

26th, CHRISTOPHER BELL

35th, MARTIN TRUEX JR.

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

KURT BUSCH, No. 45 MoneyLion Toyota Camry TRD, 23XI Racing

Finishing Position: 5th

Battled back for a top-five, can you tell us about your day?

“It was a little loose on corner exit. That turn two was a battle – a couple of guys spun right in front of me over there. We gave it our best. Once we got that sorted out in turn two, some of the other parts of the track got tight for us, but my car really surprised me on the refires. We were okay on older tires – usually, I’m a sticker guy. My crew chief, Billy Scott, said ‘No, you are going to stay out buddy.’ Really happy with the run. Thanks to MoneyLion, Toyota, everybody that was on our team this weekend. That’s a really good top-five, checked box for 23XI.”

Where did you come from, Kurt?

“It was surprising, and it was fun. I’m normally a sticker guy. I need sticker tires and this car reacted really well to scuffs today, so that’s good for our notebook at 23XI. The restarts – I was able to find the right spots to be. Thanks to MoneyLion, Toyota. We were the top Toyota today, which is somewhat of a surprise. We were just trying to get to 10th, but we will take a top-five. It’s really cool for our program, this car number, number 45. To get a top-five, check mark done. This was a good West Coast swing. Not so much on points with stage one and stage two, but our finishes were there, and we will keep chiseling away.”

MARTIN TRUEX JR., No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry TRD, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 35th

What happened out there?

“We had been getting really loose all day on the longer runs. I was just out there trying to take care of it, and we gained a few spots on the restart and I was just trying to take care of the rear tires. Coming off of turn two there, I’m kind of neutral free and then all of a sudden it shot straight into the fence. I cut a right front down running up there in the glue or something.”

#

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 48,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 43 million cars and trucks at our 13 manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota’s 14th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With the more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, more than a quarter of the company’s 2021 North American sales were electrified.

Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society’s most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.