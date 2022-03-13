RCR NXS Post Race Report: Phoenix Raceway

Sheldon Creed Battles for Respectable Finish at Phoenix Raceway in the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet

Finish: 14th

Start: 9th

Points: 14th

“It may have been a tough day, but this RCR team never gave up. We qualified ninth, but when the race started we were just too tight in the center of the corners. My crew chief Jeff Stankiewicz and everyone on the No. 2 Whelen team worked hard and made two big adjustments during the race but, unfortunately, we were still too tight in the middle. We just didn’t make the headway we were hoping for, no matter what kind of adjustment we made and that’s a bummer. It was a long West Coast swing and our team really fought hard every week for good finishes. I’m proud of our group for never giving up today and we’re already looking forward to the next race. I think we will bounce back with a good run next weekend in Atlanta.” -Sheldon Creed

Austin Hill and the No. 21 United Rentals Chevrolet Team Showcase Never-Give-Up Attitude at Phoenix Raceway

Finish: 17th

Start: 12th

Points: 11th

“It’s been a long few weeks of West Coast racing, so I really wanted to perform well today in the No. 21 United Rentals Chevrolet to cap off this stretch of races and recognize the road crew, who have been away from their homes and families, and to honor everyone at United Rentals for their entitlement race. We didn’t make it to Victory Lane, but this team never gave up. We just didn’t have the car we needed today. We struggled through the corners all day. It was halfway decent at the beginning of each run, but then it was like a light switch. Our Chevy got so tight with about 10 laps remaining in the race that it felt like a tire was going down. We completely lost front grip and I had to basically completely stop it to make turn in the corners. It did the same thing no matter what lane I ran. It was a struggle, but this team never gave up. I’m so proud of them for that. We’re headed to Atlanta next week and as a Georgia native, I can’t wait to get there.” -Austin Hill