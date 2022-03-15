No. 10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-05 Confident in Winning Formula as the 70th Twelve Hours of Sebring Approaches

Brownsburg, Ind. (March 15, 2022) — The No. 10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-05 team and co-drivers Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque and Will Stevens head back to Florida this week for the 70th Annual Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts. After an exciting Acura 1-2 finish at the Rolex 24 at Daytona, the team currently sits in second position in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship DPi standings with 355 points, placing them a slim 23 points behind the championship leader.

The No. 10 Konica Minolta team has a strong history of success at the legendary 17-turn, 3.74-mile Sebring circuit with five podiums—four second-place finishes and a win with 250 total laps lead—in the six IMSA events held at Sebring between 2015 and 2020. The win, which occurred in 2017, came at the hands of current driver Ricky Taylor, who is keenly aware of the opportunity this year’s event presents.

“It feels like such a long time since being in Daytona,” mentioned Ricky Taylor. “But we have all been spending time talking and prepping for Sebring ever since the checkered flag in Daytona. It was a good start to the year. Sebring has been high on our list of races since winning last in 2017 and it has eluded us. Everyone is super motivated to reverse that and get to victory lane again.”

Co-driver Filipe Albuquerque, who is vying for a maiden win at Sebring, is looking to improve on the team’s second-place finish at Daytona in January. Filipe and co-endurance driver Will Stevens will be working overtime this weekend as they will also be competing on different teams in the WEC series for the 1000 Miles of Sebring event taking place on Friday, March 18th.

“I’m really looking forward to Sebring. I’ve never won at Sebring and it’s missing on my notebook of wins in my career. Last year at Sebring, we were really strong, but we had a little issue in the final stages. I think we had a car to win. Every year is different. We were testing there recently and happy with the car balance, but we need to see how it goes, especially with the extra rubber with it being a double weekend with the WEC there. It should help us on track for the balance. I look forward to every IMSA race, but Sebring is a very special one and coming from a second place at Daytona is always positive, so we’ll try to get one step higher.”

On the heels of a stellar IMSA debut in the opening round at Daytona, endurance driver Will Stevens is confident and looking to achieve his first IMSA win.

“Can’t wait to get to Sebring,” said Will Stevens. “It’s a track I know well and like to drive a lot. I have had good success before having won there in WEC in 2019 so let’s hope we can repeat that success this time. We had a good test here a few weeks ago and learned a lot. We are confident heading into the weekend that we can have a strong result.”

Wayne Taylor has won the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring twice, once as a driver in 1996 and as a team owner in 2017. Taylor was officially inducted into the Sebring International Hall of Fame in 2014 and will support the 2022 Hall of Fame inductees at various events throughout the race weekend.

“I’m very excited to go to Sebring,” said Team Owner Wayne Taylor. “It’s where I was inducted into my very first Hall of Fame. It’s a track that is so international and so well known. We won it back in 2017, but since then we haven’t won it so we need to win this year for many reasons. I feel good about it because we have the best team, drivers, crew, and partners. We’re all excited to go to this one and I think it’ll be a fun one.”

Practice for the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts begins this Thursday, March 17, at 10:15 a.m. ET. Qualifying for Saturday’s 12-hour endurance race begins at 9:20 a.m. ET on Friday. Green flag for the main event will wave at 10:10 a.m. ET with full coverage streaming at 10:00 a.m. ET on Peacock and network coverage on USA beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET.

