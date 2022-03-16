King Shocks Dominates 2022 Mint 400, Sweeps Overall Podium

King Shocks-equipped teams led by drivers Kyle Jergensen, Tim Herbst, and BJ Baldwin took the top three overall positions in the 2022 BFGoodrich Tires Mint 400 on Saturday, conquering four laps of an intense race course to sweep the Great American Off-Road Race. As top rival competitors suffered mechanical issues that ended their days early, Jergensen and navigator Shawn Shanks braved the King Sand Whoops and more than 90 miles of other challenges per lap to post a final finishing time of 6:43:49 and collect a $10,000 contingency bonus from King Shocks.

Running their second Mint in four months, Jergensen and the #127 Brenthel Industries Unlimited Truck team were in a podium position for most of the event. After qualifying sixth, Jergensen finished the first lap in third, behind fellow King-equipped driver Ryan Arciero, who led more than half of the event. Jergensen moved up to second entering the final lap, and capitalized on the misfortune of another competitor to take the lead. While the rugged terrain posed challenges for everybody, and the #127 squad gave up some time for necessary on-the-fly repairs, Jergensen’s King Shocks held tough through the final 30 miles to make it to the finish. The victory also earned Jergensen a $10,000 contingency bonus from King Shocks.

Herbst’s #19 Monster Energy/Terrible Herbst Unlimited Truck was 3:19 behind the winning squad with a total time of 6:47:09, while Baldwin and the #97 Black Rifle Coffee Company Unlimited Truck completed the podium with a time of 6:51:09. Elsewhere in Saturday’s Unlimited Race, King-equipped James Dean and Ronny Wilson also scored the top two spots in Class 1, while Thor Herbst placed second in Unlimited Truck Spec. King also took second place overall in Friday’s Limited Race with Bruce Binnquist’s BDI Geiser Racing machine in the UTV Turbo division, first in Class 11 with Justin Hertel and Blake Wilkey teaming up to take the checkered flag in the popular Volkswagen Beetle division, and first in the ½ 1600 class with Kevin Sanchez taking his King Shocks-wrapped car to victory.

“Congratulations to King Shocks’ own Kyle Jergensen and Brenthel Industries for winning the 2022 Mint 400!” said Ramses Perez, King Shocks Senior Director of Marketing. “It’s been an incredible start to 2022 for us across the board, from dominating King of the Hammers to now sweeping the podium at the Mint. Kyle is an amazing racer whose results this year have lived up to his incredible potential, and it’s hard to think of a more deserving driver to take home the $10,000 King winner’s bonus. Tim and BJ are two legends of the sport who are more than deserving of their own Mint results this year as well. We’re thrilled to have supported all of our racers at this year’s Mint, and look forward to defending the crown once again in 2023!”

A successful Mint 400 weekend is just the latest in a long line of successes for King Shocks to start the 2022 off-road season. Jergensen’s Mint 400 triumph joins his King of the Hammers Desert Challenge T1 victory, while King-backed racers also took wins in the Desert Challenge T2 and B1 events, Class 11 Showdown, and the Race of Kings itself to start the year. King Shocks would like to thank all of its racers at the 2022 Mint 400 for once again demonstrating the performance and durability of King products, and congratulates all of the winners and finishers who rode with King to the victory.

