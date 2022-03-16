Kris Wright – Fr8 208 Race Advance

Race Advance – Fr8 208 (135 Laps/208 Miles) | Atlanta Motor Speedway

Saturday, March 19 | Hampton, Ga. | 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN), Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 44 F.N.B Corporation Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Kris Wright (Wexford, Pa.) | Crew Chief: Wally Rogers

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @KrisOnNASCAR

Wright on making his first start at Atlanta Motor Speedway: “I am really looking forward to racing at the Atlanta Motor Speedway on the new repaved surface. The limited information I have received about the new track and how it drives is basically that there are so many unknowns. As a team, we have so many questions: How many lanes can you use? What is the drafting going to be like on a 1.5-mile track? What is the preferred groove? The track is going to be very fast and interesting for sure. I cannot wait to get there after the great speed our Niece Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado showed at Vegas (Las Vegas Motor Speedway).”

Wright at Atlanta Motor Speedway: Wright makes his first career start at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Saturday’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Fr8 208.

On the Truck: Wright and the No. 44 Chevrolet Silverado will carry the red, white, and blue F.N.B. Corporation paint scheme at Atlanta Motor Speedway Saturday.

Last Time Out (Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 – Start: 16th / Finish: 17th): Wright started 16th in the 36-truck field, and at the end of Stage 1 on Lap 30 he was scored 27th. By the end of Stage 2 on Lap 60, Wright was scored 14th. He came to pit road for service to the No. 44 iHeartRadio Chevrolet Silverado on Lap 62. On Lap 119 Wright was involved in a single-truck incident in Turn 2 while running 17th resulting in the yellow flag being waved. He was scored as high as 12th at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

About Niece Motorsports

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2022, Niece Motorsports enters its seventh season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

About F.N.B. Corporation

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a diversified financial services company operating in seven states and the District of Columbia. FNB’s market coverage spans several major metropolitan areas including: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; and Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Piedmont Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point) in North Carolina. The Company has total assets of approximately $42 billion and nearly 340 banking offices throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C. and Virginia.

FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network which is led by its largest affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, founded in 1864. Commercial banking solutions include corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, government banking, business credit, capital markets and lease financing. The consumer banking segment provides a full line of consumer banking products and services, including deposit products, mortgage lending, consumer lending and a complete suite of mobile and online banking services. FNB’s wealth management services include asset management, private banking and insurance.

The common stock of F.N.B. Corporation trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “FNB” and is included in Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 Index with the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Regional Banks SubIndustry Index. Customers, shareholders and investors can learn more about this regional financial institution by visiting the F.N.B. Corporation website at www.fnbcorporation.com.

