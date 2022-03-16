Lawless Alan – Fr8 208 Race Advance

Race Advance – Fr8 208 (135 Laps/208 Miles) | Atlanta Motor Speedway

Saturday, March 19 | Hampton, Ga. | 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN), Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 45 AUTOParkit™ Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Lawless Alan (Los Angeles, Calif.) | Crew Chief: Darren Fraley

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @lawlessalan25

Alan on making his first start at Atlanta Motor Speedway: “I’m really looking forward to my first trip to Atlanta Motor Speedway with Niece Motorsports and my AUTOParkit Chevrolet. It should be a really interesting weekend with the repave the track underwent this offseason – we don’t know how everyone is going to fare handling-wise. There’s a lot to learn for all of the teams from the top down. It’s one of the few tracks on the schedule where I have just as much experience as everyone else in the field, which is none.”

Alan at Atlanta Motor Speedway: Alan makes his first-career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Saturday’s Fr8 208.

On the Truck: Alan and the No. 45 Chevrolet Silverado will run the AUTOParkit™ colors for Saturday’s Fr8 208 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Last time out (Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 – Start: 26th / Finish: 19th): Alan suffered nose damage on his No. 45 AUTOParkit Chevrolet as a result of the race’s first caution on lap 12 – an issue that the No. 45 team worked to remedy throughout the duration of the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200. Despite falling a lap down due to a number of trips down pit road to make repairs, Alan was the recipient of the free pass at the end of stage two to rejoin the field on the lead lap and rebounded to post a top-20 finish in his first-career start at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2022, Niece Motorsports enters its seventh season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

About AUTOParkit:

AUTOParkit™ designs, manufactures, and constructs fully automated parking systems for new and existing buildings. AUTOParkit system structural steel and modular design can provide double the capacity of a traditional parking garage, providing up to 17 LEED points and drastically reducing construction time. AUTOParkit automated systems are 40 percent less expensive to operate, safer for the user and reduces carbon emissions associated with parking by more than 80 percent. AUTOParkit’s charging pallets provided by AUTOChargit, are a fast and convenient way of charging EVs and Hybrids. AUTOChargit’s patented technology allows for shuffling charged vehicles cutting infrastructure costs by up to 80 percent.

