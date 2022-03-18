Capitalizing on Frugality with the Internet

With the onset of supply chain issues and major world events increasing the costs of everyday goods, the idea of becoming more frugal is becoming more prevalent. Becoming more frugal doesn’t just mean pinching every single penny possible, it can simply be saving small amounts on individual purchases and subscriptions here and there that sum up into significant savings. With the usage of promo codes, websites, apps, and socialization, you can save or even make money on the activities you enjoy online.

Promotions & Couponing

Whether it’s shopping for groceries or entertainment online, there exist methods for obtaining ‘free’ money online. Currently, the best way to acquire this money for you to use is through promotions via codes or events.

These promo codes come in many different forms, such as free shipping on orders, or even as far as free money for you to play with and withdraw inside online casinos. The casino promotions are among the most lucrative and can be easily found via a Google search of ‘bonus code casino’ for example to have play money to withdraw.

The more traditional methods include printing off coupons to use in-store, however, it’s just as likely that the same coupons work if you shop online.

Websites

Through the use of websites, you can use your skills or trade small amounts of your time to generate money. Among the most popular websites that offer ways of making money online are Fiverr and Amazon’s mturk.

Fiverr and other similar websites are a place where you can offer your skill in basically anything as a service for others to purchase. For example, you’ve taken a class on desktop publishing and are skilled a creating business logos. You can sell your ability to make a logo or your ability to teach how to do so to other individuals or businesses.

Mturk and other similar websites are often categorized as a ‘survey website’, and are a bit different. To make money via these websites you must spend 5-15 minutes doing surveys or other similar busy work and are paid according to the job offered. Most of these types of websites can even be done with a mobile device.

Apps

Mobile apps and web browser apps are other means to save on subscriptions and online orders without any additional effort outside of installing the app. These apps will automatically detect the websites you’re visiting and apply promotional codes and deals on checkout.

There are also apps such as Ebate that provide cashback on your online purchases. When used in conjunction with promotional codes you can save hundreds of dollars a year.

Lastly, when mentioning apps it is important to mention that some web browsers offer money, rewards, or crypto-currency to view ads whilst using them. Two good examples are the Brave browser which offers crypto-currency and Microsoft’s Edge browser offers rewards redeem for savings.

Socialization

The last method we will mention is using social networking and interactions to save online. Instead of buying a new factory model, you can instead visit social marketplaces to buy the same item at a much cheaper cost. The item will likely be used but when it comes to upgrading to new tech such as a phone it can save you hundreds.

This also extends to just asking for discounts online. You will be surprised at the number of things you can get discounted by just sending a message and asking.

To conclude, the internet offers a plethora of ways to become more frugal. Whether you are using bonus codes in online casinos, apps to reduce fees, or websites and social networking to aid in making you and your family more frugal.