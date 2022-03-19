CHEVROLET NTT INDYCAR SERIES – XPEL 375 AT TEXAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

CHEVROLET RACING IN NTT INDYCAR SERIES

XPEL 375

TEXAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

JUSTIN, TEXAS

TEAM CHEVY POLE WINNER QUICK QUOTE

MARCH 19, 2022

FELIX ROSENQVIST, NO. 7 ARROW MCLAREN VUSE CHEVROLET, WINS THE NTT P1 AWARD AT TEXAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY TO GIVE CHEVROLET TOW CONSECUTIVE POLES:

GOOD RUN THERE:

“Getting that run that early is just killing you. There are so many guys here close. I had a couple of guys within thousandths. I just have to thank Arrow McLaren SP, Chevy, and Vuse. The car felt so good, and I knew that lap was pretty much as good as I could have made it. It was just so hard to wait for so long to get it. This is huge for the team and for myself as far as a big confidence boost. Big comeback after some tough times. I am really pleased for everyone on my team to get this result. It’s awesome. So now we will just switch focus to the race and see what we can do.”

A RACETRACK NEVER OWES YOU ONE HERE, BUT LET’S TALK ABOUT 2020 HERE. IT LOOKED LIKE YOU MIGHT WIN THAT RACE. HOW MANY TIMES HAVE YOU REPLAYED THAT AND SAID I WOULD LIKE TO GET BACK TO VICTORY LANE?

“At this race so many times we have been close, at the front and fighting for wins. For whatever reason it hasn’t happened, but I feel this time we have a better chance than ever. Its nice to start up front and I think we have every reason to be good. We just need to keep executing the pit stops, the restarts and just take it one lap at a time.”

