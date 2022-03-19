Clopay Joins Meyer Shank Racing for 2022 INDYCAR Season

Ohio-based firm becomes MSR’s Exclusive Garage and Entry Door Company

Pataskala, Ohio (18 March 2022) – 2021 Indianapolis 500 winners Meyer Shank Racing (MSR) will add another valued partner to its roster with the addition of Clopay, manufacturers of commercial and residential doors.

Clopay will be featured on Meyer Shank Racing’s dual IndyCar lineup, which includes four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves (No. 06 AutoNation / SiriusXM Honda) and 2019 Indianapolis 500 winner and 2016 IndyCar Series Champion Simon Pagenaud (No. 60 AutoNation / SiriusXM Honda).

As North America’s largest garage door manufacturer, Clopay is known for its innovative and uncompromising product performance. With roots not far from MSR’s home base in Ohio, Clopay’s products are 100% US made.

MSR’s new 42,000 square foot facility in Pataskala Ohio also features Clopay garage doors throughout, giving the two-time IMSA Championship and Indianapolis 500 winning team an upgraded look.

“We’ve had the pleasure of working with Clopay before and now having them come onboard for the rest of the IndyCar season is great,” said Mike Shank. “They’ve shown their support for MSR and now we’ll do everything we can the rest of the season to give them results. We have had a lot of momentum since the 500 but we’re taking it day by day and working towards getting consistent results each race weekend.”

“From a marketing perspective, there is an obvious relationship between garage doors and cars” said Clopay Vice President of Marketing Justin Evans. “We have considered a motorsports sponsorship for a while, and were looking for the right opportunity. Clopay is thrilled to be associated with MSR, both on and off the track, and expect this partnership to significantly increase our brand awareness among loyal race fans.”

Clopay will make its debut on the Meyer Shank Racing IndyCars at this weekend’s XPEL 375 at Texas Motor Speedway (Sunday, 12:30pm ET, NBC).