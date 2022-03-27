Search
RCR NXS Post Race Report: COTA

By Official Release
0

Sheldon Creed Earns Hard-Fought Top-10 Finish in No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet at COTA

Finish: 10th
Start: 6th
Points: 11th

“Considering everything this No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet team went through today, we finished well. We started fifth and planned to run up front all day, but it took a while to get going at the beginning of the race. We were having some brake issues, but the Whelen team did a great job addressing that during the race. It felt like once we got the brake issues figured out, we got our Chevy driving a little bit better and passed a lot of cars. Another car turned us in the final stage, and that didn’t do us any favors. We had a fast car at the end, but we needed a little bit more track position. We probably had top-five speed. It is what it is. On to next weekend.” -Sheldon Creed

Austin Hill Thrills with Second-Place Finish in the No. 21 Global Industrial Chevrolet

Finish: 2nd
Start: 8th
Points: 6th

“Everyone at RCR did a heck of job building this No. 21 Global Industrial Chevrolet, and it means a lot to be able to show that with a second-place finish at COTA. I guess AJ Allmendinger was just a little bit better than I was, but today showed that we can run with him. We started the race eighth and we kept it clean all day. Andy Street did a really good job with the calls on pit road to gain the track position that we needed. It was a solid effort, but we’ll go back and debrief just to see where I can improve. There were certain spots that I thought AJ was better than us, but we’re still learning and we’ll get the job done next time. Thanks to everyone at Global Industrial for coming on board. I love road course racing.” -Austin Hill



Official Release
