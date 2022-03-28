Sally McNulty Sets Big Goals for 2022 TC America Race Season

PHOENIX, Ariz., (March 28, 2022) – A new season for the TC America powered by Skip Barber championship is set to start in just a few weeks at Sonoma Raceway, April 15-17. Professional sportscar racer Sally McNulty will return for another season in the SRO America-sanctioned series, racing the No. 78 Borla Exhaust VGRT Civic Si in the TCA class, aiming to be the first woman to win the overall championship.

“I cannot wait for this season to start,” said McNulty. “We had a successful test day at Sonoma Raceway, where we worked on the car’s setup, showed great pace, and have a strong starting point for the season opener. I really want to be a fierce competitor this year for the championship. I’m a firm believer that nothing comes easy; you have to work hard for it, and I want to put in the work. I’m so thankful for all the partners who have come on board for the 2022 season as we fight for the TCA championship!”

Like many of her competitors, McNulty started her racing career by participating in track day experiences, learning the basics of car control and racecraft. From there, the first-generation racer progressed to participating in local National Auto Sport Association (NASA) events, further building her skills in competitive environments. She then advanced to the TC America series in 2019, earning multiple top-five finishes as she continues to strengthen her performance and best her personal records with each race.

This season, she partners with VGRT Racing, a Florida-based race team, no stranger to professional sports car racing. The team recently celebrated an exciting last-lap victory at the Michelin Pilot Challenge season opener at Sebring International Raceway, after an impressive drive from last to first in the span of two hours. The team has also committed to a full season in the TC America championship, running the No. 78 78 Borla Exhaust VGRT Civic Si with McNulty.

An expert at building and restoring Honda Civics, McNulty is one of few competitors who enter the series armed with a thorough understanding of the machinery she is racing. This in-depth knowledge benefits the racer on track as she feels the balance of the race car with every lap, but also aids in her communication with her crew when improvements need to be made. By having an intricate knowledge of the technicalities of her race car, McNulty can help cut down on time spent diagnosing potential issues and allow the team to spend more time on race preparations.

In an age where almost every professional athlete attempts to gain notoriety in the real world as well as the social world, Sally McNulty has her online marketing dialed in. Her own Instagram, @TeamSallyRacing, has achieved building a significant following of over 272,000 followers.

“Even as a female race car driver, it can be hard to stand out in this business,” said McNulty. “I wanted to use my social media page to not only just share what’s going on in my racing career, but I realized I can also share all of the cool car projects I’m working on, offer tips and pointers, and also showcase all of my real-life applications of all of my sponsors’ products.”

McNulty’s new take on her social media has paid off as her social footprint continues to grow, creating a strong community around her work on and off the track. This year, McNulty brings in a new flood of sponsors who will now gain significant amounts of exposure for partnering with the female racer, both through the race series and well as her expanding social media following. Eager to increase awareness and funding for women in motorsport and provide more opportunities for females in the sport, she is a proud Shift Up Now athlete. ShiftUp Now strives to be a resource for all, creating a movement aimed to ensure more females receive funding in the top seats in motorsport, partnering with women in all forms of racing.

The 2022 championship will see the TC America series race seven double-header race weekends across North America, fielding three classes participating in each race: TCX, TC, TCA. With strong self-determination and a go-getter attitude, McNulty is determined to be the first-ever female to win the overall TC America championship title in the 2022 season.

The season will begin on Friday, April 15 with the first two practice sessions, followed by qualifying and the series-wide autograph session on Saturday, April 16. In addition to the two practice sessions and a qualifying session, each weekend will hold two 40-minute races, all of which will stream live on the GT World YouTube Channel. Race one will begin at 4:00 PM PT on Saturday, followed by race two on Sunday, April 17 at 10:30 AM PT. Fans in the area can attend the event at just $40 for the entire weekend, while children 12 and receive free admittance. Boasting 160 feet of elevation change, the 12-turn road course of Sonoma Raceway runs just under two and a half miles through the hills of Sonoma, California. Fans will be in for a treat with beautiful scenery and plenty of room to roam while enjoying the multi-class racing and paddock access to see the cars and competitors up close. For more information, visit www.tcamerica.us.