Atlanta Podium Third for Thwaits Caps Fine Weekend for Franklin Road

Braselton, GEORGIA – March 28, 2022 – Showtime Motorsports team Principal Ken Thwaits capped a fine weekend for the Tennessee based team at Road Atlanta. Thwaits guided the No. 5 Franklin Road Chevrolet Camaro home in third spot in Sunday’s prestigious TA Class race. Thwaits scored 26 Championship points and a spot on the podium. Given the mechanical issues he faced towards the end of the race, it was a very fair outcome for Ken, whose result followed Cameron Lawrence’s excellent showing in the TA2 race on Saturday where he finished in P3.

Ken qualified for Sunday’s showpiece race in P4 on the grid in a time of 1:20:341. A cool, sunny Peach State morning made for perfect driving conditions and Ken took full advantage to secure his second podium of the season and put himself provisionally in P3 in the Driver’s Championship. He was understandably pleased with the result which was achieved using all the car’s resources.

“It was a great weekend. It was dry and cool which was wonderful because you don’t get overheated. Cameron had a great race yesterday, so the pressure was on me not to ruin that celebration and I made it home. It was great racing with Wally [Dallenbach Jr.]. We both ran clean. I was out of tire at the end of the race and I couldn’t hold him off but it was fun. We went the whole distance green and I’m glad I work out at home because it’s a long hard race. I had a little transmission problem, and I lost the alternator on the last lap and was just able to cross the start-finish line before the car died. It made it 100 miles but it didn’t make it 101 miles! I’ll take it!”

After 3 rounds of the 2022 Trans Am presented by Pirelli Championship season, the Showtime team have drivers in second and third place in the TA2 and TA Class Driver’s Championships respectively. Building on last week’s success claiming their first win in the TA Class, it represents a highly successful return for Ken’s not inconsiderable investment in the iconic muscle car Series. With regular television coverage assured for the season, both the Series and the team are going from strength-to-strength and will be eager to continue the upward trajectory when the Trans Am paddock reassembles at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, California, April 22 to 24.

CBS Sports Network Air Times

This weekend’s races from Road Atlanta will air on CBS Sports Network the week following the event. TA/XGT/SGT/GT will air on Saturday, April 2 at 6:00 p.m. ET, while TA2 will air on Sunday, April 3 at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Fans can find the Franklin Road Apparel Trans Am clothing here: https://www.franklinroad.com/search/trans+am/

Visit the team’s website for Showtime Motorsports showtimemotorsports.net. Learn more about the Showtime Motorsports team partner, Road Apparel, at franklinroad.com and keep up to date with the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli at gotransam.com. #GoTransAm

Check out the Showtime Motorsports Facebook page: facebook.com/showtimemotorsp/ and @ShowtimeMotorsp on Instagram.

About Showtime Motorsports:

The Showtime Motorsports brand includes Ken Thwaits’ racing team and racecars, and an outstanding classic Camaro collection. Showtime Motorsports brings together a dynamic staff who employ diverse talents and share a passion for cars, racing and caring for clients like they are our own family members.